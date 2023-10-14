Is Friday the 13th truly unlucky? Why so?

Uggh! unlucky Friday the 13th! The Ominous Date: Fear of Friday the 13th(Friday the 13th)

Friday the 13th has long been regarded as an ominous and superstitious day, prompting fear and apprehension. The origins of this superstition can be traced back to historical connections with Christianity, specifically concerning both Friday and the number 13.

The association of Friday with misfortune stems from the belief that it was on a Friday that Jesus was crucified. This historical event has cast a shadow of general ill luck over the day, as explained by Michael Bailey, a history professor at Iowa State University who specializes in the study of superstitions.

During the Middle Ages, this apprehension toward Friday was evident in various customs. For instance, weddings were typically avoided on Fridays, and embarking on journeys was considered ill-advised on this particular day.

The historical context also adds to the negative connotations associated with Friday.

Another reason for the superstition surrounding Friday the 13th is that Friday was considered an unlucky day during medieval times, often referred to as "hangman's day," says Stuart Vyse, a psychology professor at Connecticut College.

These historical connections have contributed to the enduring fear and superstition associated with Friday the 13th.

How many unfortunate days lie ahead in your future?

Fortunately, Friday the 13th is a relatively infrequent occurrence. In most years, like 2023, we experience two instances of Friday the 13th, although, on occasion, there is only one in a given month. However, there are especially ill-fated years, such as 2026, in which three of these superstitious days fall.

The untimely fear of Friday the 13th

You might not be alone in experiencing this fear, as it could be a case of triskaidekaphobia, which is the fear of the number 13.

Historically, the number 13 has been associated with bad luck, believed to be rooted in the notion that Judas Iscariot, the disciple who betrayed Jesus, was the 13th person to attend the Last Supper.

Interestingly, references to Friday the 13th only appear in the 19th century, as noted by Bailey and Vyse, making it unclear when precisely the association between Friday and the number 13 began.

As for the prevalence of the fear of Friday the 13th, if the number 13 itself doesn't invoke fear in you, but it does when it falls on a Friday, you may be more susceptible to a condition commonly referred to as paraskevidekatriaphobia, which specifically pertains to the fear of Friday the 13th.

According to a recent survey conducted by YouGov.com, it appears that Americans between the ages of 25 and 34 may be the most concerned about this ominous date. Within this age group, nearly a quarter (23%) expressed a strong level of superstition.

