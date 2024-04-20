Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma reacts to scammer giving valuable cyber security tips to man

People frequently encounter scam messages on WhatsApp. It is best to ignore and block such messages to keep oneself from becoming a victim of cyber fraud. This X user usually does that, but he decided to reply to one such scam message that he received on the Meta-owned platform. At first, he decided to call the scammer and "bash him," but later, he settled on chatting. However, he couldn't have imagined how the conversation would take an unusual - and on some level heartwarming - turn with the scammer congratulating him on his upcoming wedding and sharing valuable cyber security tips with him. Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reaction to a scammer giving cyber security tips to a man will make you nod in agreement. (X/@ChettyArun, File Photo)

X user Chetty Arun shared a thread, along with screenshots of WhatsApp, to show his interaction with a scammer. In the thread, the scammer opens up to Arun and talks about scamming people for the last ten years. He also explains how the APK files are used to get control of a victim’s phone. Towards the end, the scammer wishes Arun good luck.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Take a look at the first few tweets of the X thread here:

The thread captured Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's attention. He retweeted the post and wrote, “You won’t stop till you read this full thread!”

How did other X users react to the tweet?

“We love everything about this thread! Education and still being a human,” posted an X user.

“I swear this was more entertaining than any comedy show,” shared another.

“This was too good but also should be shared for public awareness,” expressed a third.

“More exciting story than any movie or web series,” commented a fourth.

“He was so much interested in your DP that he asked 2-3 times,” added a fifth.

“It was sweet and beautiful. The guy is really kind-hearted and lovely. The way you handled it is also commendable. Thanks for sharing the info. I hope the boy gets a better job to do in life,” joined a sixth.

‘I don't know what to think of scammers after reading this thread,” wrote a sixth.

How can you save yourself from cyber fraud on WhatsApp?

WhatsApp shared a few tips that can help you protect yourself against cyber fraud.

1. Pause and think before opening links or attachments from an unknown sender.

2. Stop the conversation if you can’t verify the contact’s identity.

3. Block and report any suspicious contact.

4. Update your privacy and security settings.

What are your thoughts on the conversation between the scammer and the X user?