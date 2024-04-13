Woman gets WhatsApp text saying her husband is gay. What follows next will leave you ROFL

A woman took to X to share a series of screenshots which show her conversation with an individual who claimed that her husband is gay. In the WhatsApp messages, the scammer tells her he has been with her husband for two years. What is absolutely hilarious is that the interaction happened after the fraudster mistook her surname for her husband’s, which, in reality, is her father’s. A woman's post about a scammer telling her that her husband is gay has gone viral. (Unsplash/Nathan Dumlao)

“Weirdest s*** happened. Someone got my number from idk where. Thought my last name was my husband's and tried to tell me he was gay. Being told my 70-year-old, very strict military dad is gay wasn't on my list for 2024. So, I figured I'd humour him,” X user @Salemschild_ wrote. In a follow-up post, she added, “Anyway, idk what kinda scam this is, but that was funny”.

Are you wondering how she handled the situation? To start with, she told the scammer that she had her suspicions about her “husband” being gay. She then asked the individual how he found her. What follows next is downright hilarious.

Take a look at the entire WhatsApp conversation here:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has accumulated close to 2.4 lakh views. It has also collected nearly 2,300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share.

How did X users react to the post on the scam?

“This had me in tears. You are a bigger player than him,” posted an X user along with laughing out loud emoticons.

“What happened after that? You stopped at the most intense part of the conversation,” asked another. The X user replied, “He didn't respond for an hour and then said something boring like 'yes I know'. So I just called his bluff and blocked him”.

A third added, “This is the funniest thing I have seen all week”.

A fourth joined, “This is the best conversation I have seen in a while”.

A fifth wrote, “Well played! Well played!”