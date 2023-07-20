Smart dog gets out of pet fence, locks human inside

Whenever people think about dog videos, most are reminded of the clips that show adorable acts of the pooches. However, what people often forget is that dogs are incredibly smart creatures too. Every once in a while there are also videos on social media that remind people of just that. One such clip shows a dog locking its human inside a pet fence. The image shows the dog and the human inside the pet fence. (Screengrab)

The video is posted on Twitter with an apt caption. “How the tables have turned,” it reads. The video shows a woman tidying things inside a pet fence with a dog standing by her side. For a few moments, the dog observes her. However, after some time, the pooch slowly gets outside the fence and closes the door leaving the human inside.

Take a look at the video of the smart dog that has also sparked laughter:

Did the video make you laugh out loud? If it did, you’re not alone. Many netizens took to the comments section of the videos to share how the clip was hilarious. A few also took the route of hilarity while commenting on the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted to the video of the smart dog:

“Super move,” posted a Twitter user. “He thought he was doing something. That’s so cute,” joined another. “UNO reverse,” joked a third. “They are also trying to prank us too,” added a fourth. “Well, well, well, how the turntables…,” wrote a fifth. Many reacted to the video using laughing out loud emoticons.

The video was posted on July 18. Since being shared, the clip has gone crazy viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 4.3 million views and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the dog playing a prank on its human?