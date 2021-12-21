Home / Trending / This smart doggo loves to read with its humans, watch cute dog video
trending

This smart doggo loves to read with its humans, watch cute dog video

This video posted on Instagram shows how a dog sits on the table and tries its best to read and learn some mathematical formulas.
The smart Golden Retriever doggo trying its best to read and learn some math.&nbsp;(tiktok/@benmears5)
The smart Golden Retriever doggo trying its best to read and learn some math. (tiktok/@benmears5)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 12:52 PM IST
Copy Link
BySohini Sengupta

Dogs love to be a part of their humans’ lives in whatever capacity and at every moment possible. This video that was originally shared on Tiktok and later reshared on Instagram, shows how very attentively this cute Golden Retriever doggo looks at whatever its human is trying to read out and teach it.

“Send this doggo to Harvard,” reads the caption that accompanies this video posted on the Instagram page called Pubity. Throughout the video, viewers can see how its human is trying to explain some basic mathematical equations to the dog. The adorable pooch too, does not give up and keeps looking at the page that its human is pointing at.

“Our dog loves to read with us,” reads the text insert in this video where the floof could be seen sitting at a table with its human, trying its best to grasp some mathematical concepts!

Watch it here:

Since being posted on the social networking app around a day ago, this video has garnered more than 3.6 million views and several reactions from dog lovers.

“The dog is learning algebra, so cute,” commented an Instagram user. “I heard he just got admitted to Pawvard,” punned another. “Damn, these problems are ruff,” posted a third. “Soon he will become a dogtorate,” the puns kept coming. “This is how my mom taught me math,” related a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog. instagram
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out