News / Trending / Software engineer gives video tour of Google’s Pune office, netizens ‘loved it’

Software engineer gives video tour of Google’s Pune office, netizens ‘loved it’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 19, 2024 04:23 PM IST

While reacting to the virtual tour of Google’s Pune office, an individual expressed, “I just loved every part of the office. It’s so beautiful.”

Google recently opened its new office in Pune and a software engineer has shared a video tour of the newly inaugurated space. The office is equipped with various amenities, such as a massage chair, a playing zone, and a recreation room. Expectedly, the impressive aesthetics of the office have caught the attention of many who expressed that they ‘loved every part of the office’. A few even called it their ‘dream office’.

The picture shows Arsh Goyal giving a video tour of Google's Pune office.
The picture shows Arsh Goyal giving a video tour of Google's Pune office. (Instagram/@arshgoyalyt)

“Google, Pune office tour. Tell me what part of the office fascinates you the most and why in the comments below,” wrote Arsh Goyal while sharing the video on Instagram.

The video shows Goyal travelling in a car to Google’s Pun office. Once he enters the office, he gives a tour of the entire space, right from the canteen to the game zone to the recreation room. The video also shows Goyal playing a game of carrom and table tennis. The text overlay on the video reads, “A day at Google, Pune office.”

Take a tour of the Google office in Pune below:

The video was shared two days ago on Instagram. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5.6 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments below:

“Sir, my dream office,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “This office is visible from my building terrace.”

“Manifesting myself there soon,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “I just loved every part of the office. It’s so beautiful.”

“Dream company,” wrote a fifth.

A sixth chimed in, “Every Computer science student dream.”

What are your thoughts on this?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

