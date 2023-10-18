Bengaluru illustrator’s creative touch in Google’s office captures people’s hearts

A Bengaluru-based artist took to Instagram to share the artwork she had created to beautify Google’s workspace in Gurugram. The artist shared that she did the project a year ago and even revealed the aim behind her artwork. Her illustration has been receiving rave reviews from netizens. Bengaluru based artist and her illustration in Google’s Gurugram office. (Instagram/@aliciasouza)

“A year ago, I had done 8 panels for the @googleindia Gurgaon office elevators. It was a super tight-deadline project but was so fun to do! My aim was that every time you entered a lift, there was something to find in the drawing. I’m glad I was told the little buttcrack I drew on one character was noticed and appreciated,” wrote illustrator Alicia Souza while sharing a picture on Instagram.

In the next few lines, she added, “I finally got to see the panels when I went for the Pixel8 launch and was so thrilled (and shy). Thanks to everyone who said sweet things and forced me to take a photo when I was trying to do it inconspicuously.”

Take a look at the illustration she created inside Google’s Gurgaon office elevators here:

Since being shared two days ago on Instagram, the post has accumulated 19,800 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this Instagram post:

“Not me zooming in, searching for that buttcrack. Your artwork is always a huge treat to the eyes!” posted an individual.

Another added, “Yeah, I saw them in the Gurgaon office and had instantly fallen in love!”

“Love your work,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “Omg! This is so good! Proud of you!”

“The very first thing I noticed when I visited the @googleindia Gurgaon office,” remarked a fifth.

A sixth exclaimed, “So so lovely!”

“This is so good. I am sure it would brighten the day for anyone entering the lift every single time,” shared a seventh.

