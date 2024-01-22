close_game
Former X MD Parminder Singh shares hilarious mix-up with 'kurkures' at Google's Beijing office

ByArfa Javaid
Jan 22, 2024 07:26 PM IST

A few hours ago, he shared an update saying, “Just for the record, I’m happily adventurous with my food.”

Parminder Singh, who served as the Managing Director for tech giant Google and microblogging platform X, tweeted about a hilarious incident that took place at the Google office in Beijing. Singh shared how he mistook a Chinese dish for ‘kurkures’, a snack that he used to have in India. Expectedly, his posts sparked a flurry of reactions, including one from Tehseen Poonawalla.

Parminder Singh shared that he now double-checks the Kurkure before having it. (X/@parrysingh)

“I was in the cafeteria at Google’s Beijing office when I spotted a large plate of what looked like fried ‘kurkures’. I helped myself with a generous portion,” Singh wrote on X.

In the next few lines, he shared his colleague’s reaction to him eating the snack. “A colleague commented, ‘Wow, I didn’t know you were a fan of these.’ ‘Yes, of course. I grew up eating something similar as a snack in India,’ I replied. She was surprised, ‘Really? Are duck tongues common in India?’”

He further shared that he now double-checks the Kurkure before having it. “I had been relishing crispy coated duck tongues! Now, whenever I see a plate of ‘kurkures’, I double-check to make sure it’s not Chinese tongue-di kabab!”

A few hours ago, he shared an update saying, "Just for the record, I'm happily adventurous with my food."

Tehseen Poonawalla reacted to Singh’s tweets and wrote, “I love it... it’s actually yummy and addictive.” Singh replied, “I didn’t mind either. It’s just that when I crave kurkures, I don’t enjoy eating tongue di kebab.”

An individual wrote, “I filled my plate with something looking like sev-bhajia in Kuala Lumpur. I found the smell a bit strange. When looked closely, every strand of sev had a pair of tiniest eyes. It was some kind of deep-fried minuscule fish!” To this, Singh replied, “Could be anchovies or shrimps.”

“Duck tongues are a good snack ngl. Had a friend who always carried a box of it on flights,” added another.

A third commented, “Hilarious.”

“I ate tobiko for years only to find out much later I was eating fish eggs. I don’t eat fish! What doesn’t kill you, makes you stronger,” expressed a fourth.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team.

Follow Us On