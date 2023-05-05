Home / Trending / ‘Strong’ bug joins game of golf, pushes ball twice its size

‘Strong’ bug joins game of golf, pushes ball twice its size

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 05, 2023 11:58 AM IST

A clip shared on Instagram shows a bug pushing golf ball, which is twice its size. Since being shared, many people have reacted to it.

The Internet is filled with videos that showcase strange incidents. The clips capture such moments that people would have a hard time believing if they weren’t filmed. One such video is of this bug pushing a golf ball. A clip shared on Instagram shows the creature pushing the ball, which is twice its size. Chances are, the video will leave you amused.

Bug pushes golf ball.(YouTube/@Golf Channel)
The video is posted on an Instagram page called Golf Channel. “So what’s the ruling on this?” reads the caption posted along with the video. The short clip opens to show a bug standing beside a golf ball. Soon, the bug starts pushing it. And, after a while the ball starts rolling away.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared on April 18. Since being shared, the video has gone viral. Till now, it has received more than 3.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several hilarious comments.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“Would it be cheating if you picked the bug up and placed it next to the ball again?” joked an Instagram user. “This bug's been waiting its whole life to join a game of golf,” joined another. “Can we talk about how strong that bug was?” commented a third. “Dung beetle. They are ridiculously strong for their size. They regularly roll balls of animal dung bigger than that for food,” wrote a fourth.

