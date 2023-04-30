Star Wars Jedi: Survivor bug a nightmare, players struggle with potentially game-breaking glitch

Respawn Entertainment’s recent lovechild Star Wars Jedi Survivor has been suffering from various issues affecting general performance during its launch weekend, and players across the globe have been experiencing game crashes and HDR performance issues. However, a Redditor has discovered a serious and potentially game-breaking bug that may force players to start the campaign over entirely. The bug occurs in an area called the Chamber of Duality. Players must meditate at the force-sensitive point and save at the nearest Meditation site after completing the chamber and exiting via a nearby elevator to avoid being sent back inside the chamber and starting the game over if they die. Players risk starting over with a game-breaking glitch. (Image Credit: Respawn Entertainment)

Jedi: Survivor takes place five years after Jedi: Fallen Order, with Jedi Master Cal Kestis continuing his fight to survive in ‘the galaxy far far away’ where the Galactic Empire tightens its grip. Kestis is joined by former Jedi Master Cere, the Nightsister Merrin, and cantankerous pilot Greez in their quest to find a new home, safe from the Empire's gaze, where they may be able to find a small degree of peace. Players will need to explore from the far reaches of the Outer Rim to the sublevels of Coruscant City if they hope to survive in this dangerous galaxy.

Redditor Weird_Cantaloupe2757's post on Reddit has been met with frustration from players who have experienced the bug and appreciation from those who have not yet reached the Chamber of Duality. Some users pushed back against criticism, citing the difficulty of QA testing and how easy it could be to miss this particular bug.

Respawn, the studio behind Jedi: Survivor, has spoken about the plethora of issues plaguing the game, assuring players that the studio is acting as quickly as possible and that updates to fix these issues will start rolling out soon. The seriousness of this latest bug may make it a priority for the studio to address it sooner rather than later.

ALSO READ| | Former Star Wars Battlefront 3 dev claims game was ‘two yards from the finish line' and the gamers were ‘robbed’

Despite the bugs and issues, Jedi: Survivor has received a bag full of positive reviews, and players continue to explore the galaxy in search of a new home. It remains to be seen how quickly Respawn can address the issues affecting the game's performance and how they will handle this game-breaking bug.