Former Star Wars Battlefront 3 dev claims game was “two yards from the finish line” and the gamers were “robbed”

A former Star Wars Battlefront 3 developer claimed that the game was “two yards from the finish line” when it was canceled. Developer Michael Barclay, who is currently with Naughty Dog, continued dropping bombshells, saying “Gamers don’t know what they are robbed of” and the cancellation of Free Radical’s BattleFront 3 was an “absolute crime.” Image Credit: EA

Recently on Twitter Barclay responded to a prompt question: “Alright #gamedev folks, what’s your ‘one that got away?’ It can be an IP you wanted to work on, a studio you wanted to work for, anything of the sort.” This post caused a wonderful outburst of regrets but the one response that caught everyone off-guard was Braclay’s confession on Star Wars Battlefront 3, which was a “legit incredible” game, and canceling it was a heinous crime.

“I feel like it’s been long enough now to come out and say Star Wars Battlefront III was gonnae be legit incredible and the fact it got canceled 2 yards from the finish line is an absolute crime. Gamers don’t know what they were robbed of,” the Former Star Wars Battlefront 3 developer tweeted.

LucasArts never addressed anything on Battlefront III, despite numerous attachments to its existence. But the claim Braclay did is not made up from thin air, his LinkedIn page laments they worked on Star Wars Battlefront 3 from 2007 to 2009 at Free Radical. And back in 2012, Steve Ellis, Co-Founder of Free Radical Design said that Battlefront 3 was 99% complete at the time of its cancellation.

However, a former Free Radical employee claimed to Gamespot, “The 99 percent stuff is just bullsh*t. A generous estimate would be 75 percent of a mediocre game.”

Over the years plenty of leaked footage from the game is out there, and surely the game does look amazing. Although, EA’s new Battlefront reboot series sold almost 30 million copies, the publisher is hesitating for a third installment. But Respawn Entertainment is currently working on a new Star Wars FPS project, and fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the blaster.

EA is staying in the Star Wars business with their upcoming launch of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, which is set to launch on April 28.



Players can still enjoy the OG Star Wars Battlefront 2, with some tweaks in their setup.