Anirban Lahiri moves up to tied 26th in LIV Golf Singapore

Anirban Lahiri was hoping for another spectacular Sunday charge to finish a demanding three-week stretch of golf when he plays the final round of the LIV Golf Singapore. Anirban Lahiri, of Crushers GC, hits from the ninth tee during the final round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club, Sunday(AP)

The Indian ace, who shot eight-under 64 less than a fortnight ago to finish second at International Series Vietnam and followed it up with a seven-under 65 final round in LIV Golf Adelaide, put together a solid four-under 67 in the second round at Sentosa Golf Club on Saturday and improved to tied 26th at three-under par total.

American Talor Gooch, champion in Adelaide, added a six-under par 65 to remain on top of the leaderboard for a fifth straight round. However, he was caught at 13-under par by Spain’s Sergio Garcia (64), who played a second successive bogey-free round.

Lahiri’s opening round was marred by late double bogeys on the fifth and seventh holes on Friday. On Saturday, he managed to birdie the fifth, but a lay-up second shot into the water caused another dropped shot on the seventh.

“It was definitely much better and more like what I’ve been doing lately. There were too many mental errors yesterday. Still, one or two loose shots here and there,” said Lahiri, who finished second last week in LIV Golf Adelaide.

“That seventh hole has been very expensive for me this week. So, I will try and make amends on that tomorrow. The good thing is I am starting from the fifth hole in the final round, which means I will be playing the stretch of the three most difficult holes on the course first up. It can only get better from there.”

The last two weekends have been exhilarating for Lahiri, who closed with a birdie with a solid seven-iron shot into the wind from 182 yards, following it up with a well-read putt from 12 feet.

“It’s been a couple of good Saturdays and Sundays, and hopefully I can continue with the trend,” said the world No 95. “I am not really expecting anything. I am just expecting myself to stick to my process and stick to the systems that I worked very hard at putting into place with my team.

“A lot of the results and a lot of the good rounds you’re seeing are a by-product of that. So just keep doing more of that and keep trusting it and empowering that and allowing things to happen.”