Sudha Murty opens up about gender equality: ‘Men and women are equal but…’

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is also known for her philanthropic endeavours, shared a video explaining what gender equality means to her. In the video, she explains how she thinks men and women are “like two wheels of a bicycle.” The image is from a video shared by Sudha Murty, where she talks about gender equality. (X/@SmtSudhaMurty)

“In my view, men and women are equal but in different ways. They complement each other like two wheels of a bicycle; you can't move forward without the other,” Sudha Murty wrote.

The video opens with her saying, “What is equality? You should define first”. She adds, “You know both genders are different”. In the rest of the video, she explains more about her statement.

Take a look at the video of Sudha Murty here:

With nearly 4,300 views, the share has accumulated close to 300 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to her opinion on gender equality.

What did X users say about this video of Sudha Murty?

“Very true. On the same page,” wrote an individual while agreeing with Murty. Another joined in and added, “True. Both face hardships in life. Without both, nature is incomplete”. This individual posted, “Fair enough”.

Sudha Murty is also an author and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is married to Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy. She has two kids, Akshata Murty and Rohan Murthy. While Akshata is a businesswoman married to UK PM Rishi Sunak, Rohan co-founded a tech firm focusing on AI-powered technology.

After being nominated to the Upper House of Parliament, Sudha Murty took her oath as a member of Rajya Sabha a few months ago in the chamber of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

What are your thoughts on this video showing Sudha Murty’s opinion on gender equality?