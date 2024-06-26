When Sudha Murty ‘mistook’ APJ Abdul Kalam’s call for her husband Narayana Murthy

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty, who is also an author and philanthropist, recalled an incident when she received a call from APJ Abdul Kalam and initially thought it was meant for her husband, Narayana Murthy. She told the operator that he had dialled the “wrong number”. APJ Abdul Kalam presenting Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, to Sudha Murty.(X/@SmtSudhaMurty)

Murty took to X to share a conversation recorded during a show. In it, she says, “One day, I got a call saying that Abdul Kalam wants to speak to you. I told them it was the wrong number because I didn’t have anything with Abdul Kalam. So I don’t know if there’s a mistake.”

“The operator, I told him, it may be for Narayana Murthy, so instead of Mr Murthy, you have connected to Mrs Murty,” she added.

“No, No. He [Abdul Kalam] specifically said for Mrs Murty,” Sudha Murty quoted the operator as saying.

Next, she was worried and thought about what she had done that Abdul Kalam dialled her.

APJ Abdul Kalam then told her that he read her column on the IT divide. According to her, Kalam also said that the column was fantastic, and he reads her column whenever it is published.

In the column, Murty shared that she once went out to fetch some fruits. The shopkeeper told her the price was ₹100. When one of her students came to the same shop and bought the same fruit in the same quantity, the shopkeeper quoted a price of ₹200.

“She paid, and she took it. Just now, you have told me ₹100 and why it is ₹200 for her,” Murty asked the shopkeeper.

“You’re a school teacher. You don’t understand. She is an IT person, you know. She works for Infosys; ₹200 is for that,” She quoted the shopkeeper.

Here’s what Sudha Murty wrote on X:

Sudha Murty was awarded the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India in 2006. The award was presented to her by the then president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam at a ceremonial function held at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

In 2023, she was conferred Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in India, for social work by the Government of India. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to her.