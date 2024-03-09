5 times Sudha Murty opened up about her life, work, and more

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has nominated Sudha Murty, author and philanthropist, to the Rajya Sabha. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the news with an X post. Since the news broke, social media has been abuzz with various posts about the philanthropist. The picture shows Sudha Murty attending an event in Mumbai. (HT)

However, this is not the first time that she created a chatter on social media. Time and again, she has gone viral, be it while talking about her love for cinema or sharing why she carries her own food while going out.

Here are five times Sudha Murty went viral:

1. Love for cinema

Earlier this year, she spoke about her love for Bollywood films. She also added that she prefers watching Hindi films and doesn't watch English movies. "In Hindi film, I saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt… I like Alia Bhatt a lot. Rocky and Rani, I saw that," Murty said when talking about a film she had watched.

2. Carrying her food while going out

In a YouTube interview, the Infosys Foundation chairperson shared why she carries her own food while going out.

Sudha Murty with husband Narayana Murthy, daughter Akshata Murty, and son Rohan Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni. (PTI)

"I am adventurous in my work, not in my food. I am in fact scared. I am a pure vegetarian, I don't even eat eggs, or garlic. What I am scared of is, is that the same spoon will be used for both, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. It weighs on my mind a lot! Hence when we go out, I only search for veg restaurants. Or, I carry one bag full of eatables. I carry ready-to-eat stuff, that you have to just heat in water, I carry poha," Sudha Murty told the interviewer.

3. Talking about emotional and physical changes during menopause

Once, in an interview, Sudha Murty shared the emotional and physical changes she went through after menopause.

The philanthropist added that she told her husband, "In case I'm upset for something without reason, think of it as a hormone retreat, laugh over it and don't take it so seriously."

4. Reaction to Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark

Narayana Murthy sparked a debate among netizens about work-life balance with his 70-hour work week remark. During an interview with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, he stressed the need for Indian youth to work for at least 70 hours a week to boost the country’s productivity. While some supported him, others spoke against it. Sudha Murty weighed in and supported her husband. "My definition is you should enjoy your work. You should be passionate about your work. The work is holiday then,” she shared.

5. How she handles criticism

In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Sudha Murty shared about her life, work, and more. She also opened up about how she handles criticism. "See if it's a healthy criticism we definitely accept. It depends… if it's criticism just for the sake, then we will not worry about it," she shared.