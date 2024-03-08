 Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha

BySmriti Kak Ramachandran
Mar 08, 2024 01:40 PM IST

PM Modi asserted in a post on X that her presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to “Nari Shakti” (women power)

Philanthropist and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation Sudha Murty was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The 73-year-old was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023. (PTI file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced her nomination on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.”I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji’s contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring”, he posted.

“Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our ‘Nari Shakti’, exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation’s destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure”, he added.

The 73-year old is an engineer by training and an author. She was also awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

In January, the President nominated Satnam Singh Sandhu as a member of the Rajya Sabha. Sandhu is one of India’s leading educationists. He founded the Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and subsequently the Chandigarh University in 2012 which found a place in QS World Rankings 2023, first among private universities in Asia.

The President can nominate 12 members to the Upper House.

    Smriti Kak Ramachandran

    Smriti covers an intersection of politics and governance. Having spent over a decade in journalism, she combines old fashioned leg work with modern story telling tools.

