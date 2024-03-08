Who is Sudha Murty, author, philanthropist nominated to Rajya Sabha?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the President of India has nominated author-philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha. He said Sudha Murty's contribution to diverse fields including social work has been inspiring. Bengaluru: Infosys co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy with wife Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty and son Rohan Murty during the launch of the book 'An Uncommon Love' by author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, in Bengaluru last month. (PTI)

"I am delighted that the President of India has nominated Sudha Murty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure," he wrote on X.

Who is Sudha Murty?

Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist and former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is the wife of NR Narayan Murty, the co-founder of Infosys.

Sudha Murty is a novelist and motivational speaker as well. She received the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award in India, in 2006 for social work. In 2023, she won Padma Bhushan, India's third highest civilian award.

Like her husband, Sudha Murty is a trained engineer. Her father was a surgeon. She did her masters in computer engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Science.

Sudha Murty was the first female engineer hired by TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).

She is known for social work and her novels in Kannada and English.

She also taught in some colleges.

She founded the Infosys Foundation.

Sudha Murty is the mother of Akshata Murty, who is married to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.

She has also written columns for newspapers.

Ahead of the announcement, she lauded the women of the country for their contribution in society.

“Women contribute significantly to the functioning of society and the economy. If they were to stop working, it would create a major imbalance and affect various aspects of daily life,” she wrote on X.