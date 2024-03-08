Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha, announces PM Modi
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to Rajya Sabha.
President Droupadi Murmu nominated author and philanthropist Sudha Murty to the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday. Congratulating Sudha Murty, PM Modi said that her contribution to diverse fields has been “immense and inspiring”.
Also read: Who is Sudha Murty, author, philanthropist, wife of tech czar Narayan Murty, mother-in-law of Rishi Sunak?
“I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Sudha Murty is an Indian educator, author, philanthropist, and the former chairperson of the Infosys Foundation. She is also a member of the public healthcare initiatives of the Gates Foundation. Murty has established the Murty Classical Library of India at Harvard University.
Also read: Infosys' Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty earn ₹915 crore from Cloudtail-Amazon deal: Report
In 2006, Sudha Murty was awarded the Padma Shri - the fourth-highest civilian award in India. Later in 2023, she was awarded the Padma Bhushan - the third-highest civilian award.
Murty is married to the co-founder of Infosys Narayan Murty - who have two children - Akshata and Rohan. Akshata Murty is married to UK prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Sudha Murthy is also known for her novel - ‘Dollar Bahu’ - which was originally authored by her in Kannada and later translated into English. The novel was also televised into a dramatic series by Zee TV in 2001. She also wrote a story ‘Runa’ which was adapted as a Marathi film.
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world