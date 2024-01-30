Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu nominated to Rajya Sabha

Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu, 54, was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha. Chandigarh University founder-chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sandhu was on Tuesday nominated to the Rajya Sabha. (X)

In a notification, the home ministry said President Droupadi Murmu has nominated Sandhu to the Upper House of Parliament.

Sandhu, who is also an agriculturist, is credited with the foundation of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012.

He is involved in community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs, the Indian Minorities Foundation and the New India Development Foundation.

In a social media post, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar welcomed Sandhu’s nomination to the Rajya Sabha. “His rich work in community service and his passion towards education, innovation and learning will be big sources of strength for the Rajya Sabha. I wish him the very best for his tenure,” Dhankhar said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is delighted that the President has nominated Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha. “Satnam Ji has distinguished himself as a noted educationist and social worker, who has been serving people at the grassroots in different ways. He has always worked extensively to further national integration and has also worked with the Indian diaspora,” the PM said.

Modi wished Sandhu the best for his parliamentary journey and said he is confident the Rajya Sabha proceedings will be enriched by his views.

Sandhu had played a key role in arranging meetings of the Sikh diaspora with the Prime Minister under the Sadbhavna Programme in April last year.

Chandigarh University found a word of mention in the Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat address last year for having created the largest human chain, depicting the national flag.

The son of a Jat Sikh farmer from Rasoolpur village in Ferozepur district, Sandhu was a follower of former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee head Gurcharan Singh Tohra and was close to the Shiromani Akali Dal leadership earlier.