 Techie 'urgently hiring junior wife' on LinkedIn shocks people, Internet reacts to the spoof | Trending - Hindustan Times
Techie 'urgently hiring junior wife' on LinkedIn shocks people, Internet reacts to the spoof

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 09, 2024 03:51 PM IST

The LinkedIn post received tons of reactions from people. A few were not happy with it, while others took it as a joke.

Jitendra Singh, a software engineer, took to LinkedIn to make a "funny" post about how he is "hiring" for a "junior wife". After he made the post, it took no time for people to take notice of it and react to it. Many had mixed reactions to it.

A man posted how e is "hiring" for a "junior wife" on LinkedIn.
As Singh made the post, he wrote, "Urgent hiring! I'm looking for a 'junior wife' to join my life. Note - Please do not apply for experienced candidates (wives). I will conduct separate hiring for experienced candidates. Job type: Rest of the life. Career Level: Entry Level (Only zero experience is preferable). Salary: Confidential. There will be three rounds of interviews. Final round: face to face"

He further also added the "requirements" for this "position". He said the person should have a "minimum of two years of experience in cooking, ability to wake up at night and make spicy biryani, good communication skills, should be respectable and decent, obedient and loving, and goal-oriented". (Also Read: Techie outrages people after criticising Ghazal Alagh's pregnancy post. Here's what happened)

At the end of his post, he also added that this was meant as a "funny post" and only to "make people laugh".

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared four days ago on LinkedIn. Since being posted, it has gained more than 2,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people shared mixed reactions in the comments.

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Get real. Apart from being so outdated (100 years?), a post like this will harm your job searches. Attitudes like this in your workplace may get you sacked or cause you to be subject to a POSH complaint. Everyone who wonders why I don't see it as just funny, the reason is simple: it isn't." (Also Read: Woman laid off from LinkedIn lands job at Google. All because of a video)

A second said, "What kind of post is this, and how can LinkedIn allow this nonsense on a professional platform? This is not Instagram or Facebook."

"Why don't you post these pick-up lines on Tinder, Bumble, Hinge or Shadi.com," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "Jitendra Singh, I don't know how this post is going to stick with you when you perhaps grow mature and realize how demeaning it is."

A fifth shared, "This is not the right platform that you are looking for; there are many other dating apps. Go & do the search; don't do it here."

A few people also commented that they are “interested” in applying for the position.

