This couple's Crash Landing On You-inspired pre-wedding shoot has won hearts. Watch

Are you a K-drama fan? If yes, then you must have seen the popular show Crash Landing On You. Staring actor-couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, this show won hearts across the globe. In fact, years after its release, several people still love watching this show and even have remade some popular scenes from it. Now, a video shows a couple who had a Crash Landing On You-inspired pre-wedding shoot. Their pre-wedding video has melted the hearts of many. Crash Landing On You inspired pre-wedding shoot.(Facebook/@ OutLoud Studios)

How did the Crash Landing On You inspired pre-wedding shoot look like?

The video was created and shared by OutLoud Studios in 2020. It shows the adorable couple, Jay and Rihan, reenacting like the characters of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin from the show. The pre-wedding video feature several recognisable scenes from the popular series.

This video was shared three years ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 88,000 times. The share has also received several comments. Many thought that the video was adorable.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Goosebumps!!!! Amazing idea!!! Congrats to the couple. Well-deserved!" A second added, "This made me smile. Very beautifully done." A third posted, "Perfect. So elegant. Best wishes to the couple." "Beautiful! Blessings to the couple. May the love they have continue through their marriage," expressed a fourth.