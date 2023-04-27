Home / Trending / Son Ye-jin strikes a pose with her cute Maltese pup. See pic

Son Ye-jin strikes a pose with her cute Maltese pup. See pic

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 27, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Son Ye-jin shared an adorable post with her dog. Take a look at the image inside.

Crash Landing On You actress Son Ye-jin often shares snippets from her life on Instagram. From sharing about her favourite foods to posting images of her work life, Son Ye-jin's social media posts show a variety of things from her routine. Now, she has shared another picture that is melting people's hearts. The picture shows Son Ye-jin posing with her adorable Maltese pup called Kitty.

Son Ye-jin with her dog, Kitty.(Instagram/@yejinhand)
Son Ye-jin with her dog, Kitty.(Instagram/@yejinhand)

The post was shared just an hour ago on her Instagram. In the post's caption, she wrote, "Hello, It's been a while. How are you doing? It's been a while since I did a shoot. It was an exciting and happy commercial shooting scene. I hope you all enjoy your spring and have a healthy day!"In the post, she shared three pictures. You can see her posing with her dog in the first picture. In the next two images, she can be seen in the middle of the shoot.

Take a look at the post here:

Since being posted, it has been liked over three lakh times. Many people have also shared comments. Several were happy to see her returning to work after giving birth in November last year.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Welcome back, Mommy Yejin and Kitty." A second added, "Happy spring @yejinhand. We missed you, and we wanna know more. How are you?" A third posted, "You and your adorable baby dog are my favourites!" "I am glad to see you so happy!" expressed a fourth.

instagram dog.
