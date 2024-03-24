This viral maths brain teaser has started a debate on X. Will you be able to solve it?

When it comes to solving maths-related problems, either many people love to do it, or some really don't; there is never an in-between with it. And if you are someone who claims to be a maths wizard, we have something that will challenge your skills. Are you up for it? Here, we bring you an intriguing brain teaser that is sure to leave you baffled. In this particular brain teaser, your task is to find the solution for an equation. This brain teaser was shared on X by the handle @iambuterastann.

This brain teaser was shared on X by the handle @iambuterastann. It states, "Viral maths problem: 6÷2 (1+2)". After this puzzle was shared, it left many people confused. Do you think you have what it takes to solve it? Your time starts now… (Also Read: Viral brain teaser: Can you deduce who this man is looking at in a photograph?)

Take a look at this brain teaser here:

This brain teaser was shared a while ago on social media. Since being posted, it has gained over 12,000 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

How did X users react to it?

An individual wrote, “Its 9. Divide 6 and 2 its 3 and 1+2 is 3 now multiply 3x3 its 9.”

A second added, “It's not ‘written poorly’. It's not debatable. It doesn't matter if you learned BEDMAS or PEDMAS, B=brackets, P=parentheses (functions the same way). Don't drop the brackets before you finish. 6÷2(1+2) =6÷2(3) [you have to solve that inside and next to brackets first] =6÷6 =1”

A third commented, “So the discrepancy is because of a historical vs modern use of PEMDAS. but I'm a whole engineering student and the CORRECT answer is 1 because you always multiply before dividing.” (Also Read: Think you're good at maths? Try solving this school-level viral brain teaser: 2+4×4÷2-4)

“There's no right result vs. wrong result. It's ambiguously posed. Nobody actually writes likes like this so it's impossible to know what was intended. Your teachers lied to you about PEMDAS as though people write in-line division like this, but they don't,” shared a fourth.