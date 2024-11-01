Top Swiggy executive in Bengaluru gets the most unusual job application: 'It worked'

Today’s job applications largely involve AI-enhanced CVs and a single click on LinkedIn’s ‘Apply’ button. However, in a landscape filled with digital sameness, some candidates manage to stand out by going that extra mile. Recently, Saptarshi Prakash, an Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Design at Swiggy, shared his surprise and admiration for a young professional who used an unconventional approach: a handwritten letter delivered by post. A job seeker impressed Swiggy's AVP by sending a physical letter for a role. (Instagram/saptarshiux)

Prakash, based in Bengaluru, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience, revealing that the unique approach worked. “Received a physical letter from a designer wanting to join Swiggy with a concept,” Prakash posted, alongside images of the letter.

A concept with potential for swiggy

In the letter, the jobseeker pitched a new concept that they believed could enhance the user experience on the Swiggy app. Expressing their enthusiasm, they wrote, “I would love to have the opportunity to present it to you and the team if given the chance… What I am truly hoping for is a single opportunity to express myself and showcase my work in front of you.”

Although Prakash clarified that Swiggy currently has no open UX/UI design positions, he invited the candidate to share the concept via email. “While we may not have a relevant role at Swiggy for you at the moment, I’ve definitely taken note of your initiative… I’d also love to review the concept you have developed. Would you mind dropping me an email? I’m sure you’ll find my email address—you found my physical one!” he wrote on LinkedIn.

Social media’s response: Praising ingenuity

Prakash’s post quickly garnered attention online, receiving over 40k views on X. Social media users applauded the jobseeker’s ingenuity and determination, with one user writing, “In this age, anyone using a paper and a physical medium itself is refreshing. Bookmark it!” Another user praised the designer’s creativity, noting, “This designer can think of alternative ways that are actually outside the box.”

Another remarked, “This is crazy!” capturing the surprise and admiration of many.