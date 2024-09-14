Bengaluru woman blasts Swiggy over delivery agent not knowing Kannada

A Bengaluru woman has sparked controversy on social media following her criticism of Swiggy's delivery services. In her post on X (formerly Twitter), she expressed frustration over the lack of Kannada-speaking delivery agents in the city, which has reignited a broader discussion about language preferences in Karnataka. The woman’s remarks have intensified the ongoing insider-outsider debate, with many locals advocating for job opportunities to favour Kannadigas. A Bengaluru woman’s social media post criticising Swiggy for lacking Kannada-speaking delivery agents has reignited the language debate in Karnataka.(File pic)

In her social media post, the woman shared a screenshot of her Swiggy order and wrote: “Bengaluru is in Karnataka or Pakistan @swiggy? Your delivery guy neither speaks nor understands Kannada, nor even English. Do you expect us to learn his state language Hindi in our land? Stop imposing things on us and ensure your delivery persons know Kannada.” The post has garnered over 2.5 lakh views and has sparked a wave of reactions from users.

Responses from social media users

The response to the post has been mixed, with many users providing varied perspectives on the issue. Ankit Verma pointed out the potential economic impact of the language debate, stating: “Due to ongoing language tensions in Karnataka, reports suggest that 53 companies from Surat, Lucknow, and Indore have been approached to relocate—14 of which are multinationals. This could significantly affect Bengaluru’s startup culture and global presence. Will the city’s tech hub status remain secure?”

Others emphasised practical concerns, with one user remarking: “As long as the delivery is done on time, who cares about the linguistic skills of the delivery boy!” Another user challenged the woman’s views, saying: “Is Bengaluru in Karnataka or England? As far as I know, English wasn’t originally a cultural language in Karnataka.”

Diverse opinions and support

The debate continued with some users questioning the woman’s assumptions. Shweta Bansal asked, “Hindi a state language or national official language? Three-language formula? Are you above the constitution?”