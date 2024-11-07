Vice President-elect JD Vance's sweet note for Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri: ‘To my…’

JD Vance shared an X post following Republican nominee Donald Trump's decisive win over Democrat Kamala Harris in the 2024 race for the White House. Besides thanking the President-elect, he also left a sweet note for his wife, Usha Chilukuri. She is the soon-to-be second lady of the US and will be the first Indian-origin person to grace the position. Vice President-elect JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife, Usha Chilukuri. (Bloomberg)

The Vice President-elect started his post with a “Thank you.” Addressing Donald Trump, he wrote, “To President Donald J. Trump, for giving me such an opportunity to serve our country at this level.” He also thanked the American people for “their trust,” adding, “I will never stop fighting for ALL of you.”

What did he post about his wife?

Complimenting his wife, he thanked her for her support. “To my beautiful wife for making it possible to do this,” Vance posted.

Who is Usha Chilukuri Vance?

An American lawyer, her roots trace back to Andhra Pradesh. The daughter of Indian immigrants, she grew up in a San Diego suburb. In addition to a bachelor’s degree in History from Yale University, she also has a master's degree in Philosophy from the University of Cambridge.

She met JD Vance at Yale Law School and married him in 2014. Their wedding ceremony included Hindu rituals. The couple has three children. She has supported her husband strongly throughout his political career and often appeared alongside him during his campaigns.

Donald Trump congratulates JD Vance and Usha Chilkuri

The President-elect thanked the Vice President-elect and the soon-to-be second lady in a speech he gave after several American media houses projected his win.

“I want to be the first one to congratulate — now I can say Vice President-elect JD Vance. And his remarkable and beautiful wife, Usha Vance," Donald Trump said. He addressed a sea of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Center.