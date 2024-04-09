What does 1 crore get you? Viral post on X sparks heated debate among netizens

Numerous individuals save money throughout their lives to upgrade their lifestyle and give their families a relaxed life. However, as the prices of everything around us increase, it can be a challenge to fulfil one's dreams. So, if you happen to be an individual who aims to earn more and save more for your family, have you ever wondered what ₹1 crore can get you in this economy? Recently, an X user detailed about it, and his post went viral on the microblogging platform. What can ₹ 1 crore can get you in this economy?(Pixabay)

"1. You can't buy a house in Mumbai, Delhi, or Gurugram (at least not a liveable one for a family)* You could look at something on the outskirts (maybe). And commute for hours. 2 You can't send your kids abroad to study at most MBA programs abroad * Barring a few countries or if it is a public university. 3 You (maybe) can't send your kids to international schools (not kidding, in Delhi, British School, the donation for a class 1 kid is 95 Lakhs). Welcome to the new world. Where excess money printing & debt has destroyed your buying power." wrote Akshat Shrivastava as he shared the tweet.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on April 8. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over one million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments.

Here's how people reacted to his post:

An individual wrote, "Forget a house, MBA program or a school admission,@Akshat_World, the amount of 1 crore cannot even get you a Maybach or a Da Vinci painting or a month long sojourn in any Alps sky resort. Such has been the erosion of money."

A second added, " ₹1 crore can give you a good life in tier 2 cities, and not everyone wants their kids to go abroad for higher studies. Your mindset matters!"

A third commented, "If you have 1 crore, you could easily rent any good place off its interest. You can easily avail education loan if you want to pursue MBA programs abroad. Why send your kids to international schools in the first place? Even if you have 100cr you will feel poor at certain places(Dubai, Singapore, etc.)No point in doing what others are doing; do what seems best for you."

"So, you mean money got devalued significantly in terms of purchasing power? 1 crore still can get us 8-9Lac risk-free Interest income, which is enough for rural livelihood," posted a fourth.