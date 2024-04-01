IIM Sambalpur invites applications for MBA program from Delhi campus

IIM Sambalpur is inviting applications from interested candidates who want to enrol in an MBA Degree Program for working professionals (2024-2026) from its Delhi campus. The two-year degree program has been designed to enhance entrepreneurial skills, innovation, and provide strategies among working professionals to drive organisational growth.

“MBA for Working Professionals is a comprehensive programs for the working professionals who aspire to lead, transform and excel in an increasingly complex and competitive global scenario. The optional international dual-degree program is designed for professionals who would like to continue to be engaged in their respective professions and at the same time upgrade their management skills and knowledge. Participants have options to specialize in Data Science, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Risk Management and other functional domains, including certifications from NSE Academy in Global Enterprise Risk Management (RIMS-CRMP) and Business Valuation Training with Prof. Aswath Damodaran," said Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur.

The last date for the submission of the online application is 15 April, 2024. The weekend classes of the program will be conducted in the blended mode with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities at IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Campus at ISID, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, informed the press release.

Eligibility:

The applicant should hold a bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks.

The applicant must also possess a minimum of three years of full-time managerial or professional experience after obtaining a bachelor's degree as of the deadline for application submission.

The program is open to all nationalities.

Admission Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their Eligibility Criteria for the Personal Interview (PI) Round.

Submission of “No Objection Certificate”/ “Consent letter” from the employer.

Submission of sponsorship letter from the respective companies (for industry-sponsored applicants)

Submission of Statement of Purpose (SOP) on Career Path & Goals, Purpose of Joining MBA (Word limit 2000)

The Selection panel will assess the suitability of the applicants based on their managerial and entrepreneurial acumen, informed IIM Sambalpur.

For more information, visit the official website.

