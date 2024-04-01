Registrations are open for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, apply before July 31

Registrations are open for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, which aims to cultivate a community of young problem solvers. Students from Grades 6 to 9 are invited to participate without registration fees. Registrations are open for the fifth edition of HCL Jigsaw, which aims to cultivate a community of young problem solvers.(HT File Photo)

According to a press release by HCL, this initiative is focused on cultivating a platform for young problem solvers by appreciating and rewarding their thinking abilities through an evaluation process.

The competition will be conducted in three rounds as follows:

Round 1: The allocation of slots for the first round will depend on the timing of a student's application:

Slot 1: June 15th to 16th, 2024 (for registrations by June 14th)

Slot 2: August 2nd to 4th, 2024 (for applicants unable to participate in Slot 1)

Round 2 (Team based): 24th to 25th August 2024

Round 3 : 7th to 8th September 2024

Winner Announcement: 9th September 2024

“At HCL, we aim to multiply potential of young minds with the right skills and knowledge to navigate in a rapidly evolving world. Through HCL Jigsaw, we're committed to providing a platform for evaluating and honing essential 21st-century skills such as critical thinking and problem-solving among school students. This year, we are pleased to offer complimentary registration, to break down barriers and foster inclusivity, encouraging more schools and students to participate in this transformative program," Rajat Chandolia, Associate Vice President and Head of Brand at HCL.

HCL Jigsaw will assess students based on their research skills, critical thinking and communication process, informed the press release.

Interested students and schools can secure their sport by registering at www.hcljigsaw.com before July 31, 2024. The total prize purse for the fifth edition is ₹12 Lakh.

For more information, visit the official website.

