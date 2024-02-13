JEE Main 2024: Appeared in exam without expectations, says Noida’s Bhavya Tiwari who topped JEE from UP

Noida-based Bhavya Tiwari has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2024 from Uttar Pradesh with a 99.9966033 percentile, according to the results announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. Bhavya Tiwari, 17, has topped the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)-2024 from Uttar Pradesh with a 99.9966033 percentile.

17-year-old Bhavya said he had appeared for the examinations without expectations. However, he did feel slightly disappointed for narrowly missing a perfect 100 percentile score.

“I am happy to become the state topper, although a little disappointed too for narrowly missing the full 100 percentile,” said Bhavya.

“Though I secured 100 percentile in physics and chemistry, I got a 99.99 in Maths which is how I missed a full percentile,” he added.

A dream come true

A student of Class 12 at Apeejay School, Noida, Bhavya aimed to crack the IIT JEE since he was in the 9th standard.

He said, “It was always my dream to get into IIT Mumbai and pursue a career in computer science engineering. I am glad to have cleared the first hurdle. Now, I am fully focused on the CBSE Class 12 examinations that begin on February 22.”

Preparation mantra for JEE

Bhavya firmly believes that candidates can simultaneously carry out preparations for board exams as well as the JEE.

“NCERT books cover both aspects beautifully and there is no distraction. If a candidate stays focused, he can clear boards and JEE Main and Advanced together. It is important to make up one’s mind and then work towards a set goal.” he said.

The state topper credits his achievement to the support he received from his school and teachers who emphasized practical knowledge. “Unlike other schools in Delhi NCR, practical classes were regularly performed every week and teachers took time to correct mistakes made by students. That helped a lot,” Bhavya recalled.

Bhavya who lives with his parents and younger brother in Noida is a passionate player of lawn tennis and cricket and idolises cricketers Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. His mother Bimla Tiwari is a housewife, and his father Ashok Tiwari is a businessman.

Asked if he would appear in the JEE Main Session 2 exams too, Bhavya said he would take the test to keep himself ready for the JEE Advanced which is much tougher.

Earlier, Bhavya secured a merit position in the Indian National Mathematical Olympiad (INMO) 2021, organized by the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) on behalf of the National Board of Higher Mathematics (NBHM) of the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India. He also attended a mathematical orientation camp (MOOC) held online in May 2021 conducted by HBCSE for which he received a certificate of participation.

The JEE Main 2024-Session 1 was conducted in 544 Centres in 291 cities. According to the official press release, of the 11,70,048 candidates who appeared for the examination, 23 secured a 100 NTA score.