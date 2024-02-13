JEE Main 2024 Results: Northeast shines bright! From Assam to Manipur, candidates excel in Session 1 exam
The list of 53 state-wise toppers in JEE Main Exam Session 1 also includes candidates from the eight states of the northeast. Scroll down to check the scores.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE (Main) Session 1 exam 2024 today on the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. A total of 23 candidates scored full scores in the examination.
Notably, the JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted at 544 centers across 291 cities in 13 languages, including English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
As per the NTA list, 53 candidates topped the Session 1 exam from different states of the country, including eight states of the northeast. Candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim were successful in cracking the first session of the JEE (Main) Exam.
Following is a state-wise performance of the candidates from the northeast.
NAME
STATE
NTA SCORE
PRIANSH YAJNIK SIKKIM
SIKKIM
99.9462403
JYOTISHMAN SAIKIA
ASSAM
99.9291797
ANTAREEP RAY
TRIPURA
99.8213201
VINNAKOTA SNEHA NAGA SANJANA
ARUNACHAL PRADESH
99.4251648
MD SIDDEK AHMED CHOUDHURY
NAGALAND
98.8762319
ROHAN SINGH LEISHANGTHEM
MANIPUR
98.536627
ABHIJNAN SARASWAT GOGOI
MEGHALAYA
98.0996296
JOHN LALDINGLIANA
MIZORAM
93.6225375