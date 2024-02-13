JEE Main 2024 Results: Northeast shines bright! From Assam to Manipur, candidates excel in Session 1 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE (Main) Session 1 exam 2024 today on the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. A total of 23 candidates scored full scores in the examination. The list of 53 state-wise toppers in JEE Main Exam Session 1 also includes candidates from all eight states of the northeast. (HT file)

Notably, the JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted at 544 centers across 291 cities in 13 languages, including English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

As per the NTA list, 53 candidates topped the Session 1 exam from different states of the country, including eight states of the northeast. Candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim were successful in cracking the first session of the JEE (Main) Exam.

Following is a state-wise performance of the candidates from the northeast.