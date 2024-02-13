 JEE Main 2024 Results: Meet the toppers from 8 northeast states | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main 2024 Results: Northeast shines bright! From Assam to Manipur, candidates excel in Session 1 exam

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 02:24 PM IST

The list of 53 state-wise toppers in JEE Main Exam Session 1 also includes candidates from the eight states of the northeast. Scroll down to check the scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE (Main) Session 1 exam 2024 today on the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.ac.in. A total of 23 candidates scored full scores in the examination.

The list of 53 state-wise toppers in JEE Main Exam Session 1 also includes candidates from all eight states of the northeast. (HT file)
Notably, the JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted at 544 centers across 291 cities in 13 languages, including English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Also read: JEE Main 2024 Results: 23 students scored 100 NTA score in session 1

As per the NTA list, 53 candidates topped the Session 1 exam from different states of the country, including eight states of the northeast. Candidates from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim were successful in cracking the first session of the JEE (Main) Exam.

Following is a state-wise performance of the candidates from the northeast.

NAME

STATE

NTA SCORE

PRIANSH YAJNIK SIKKIM

SIKKIM

99.9462403

JYOTISHMAN SAIKIA

ASSAM

99.9291797

ANTAREEP RAY

TRIPURA

99.8213201

VINNAKOTA SNEHA NAGA SANJANA

ARUNACHAL PRADESH

99.4251648

MD SIDDEK AHMED CHOUDHURY

NAGALAND

98.8762319

ROHAN SINGH LEISHANGTHEM

MANIPUR

98.536627

ABHIJNAN SARASWAT GOGOI

MEGHALAYA

98.0996296

JOHN LALDINGLIANA

MIZORAM

93.6225375

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
