JEE Main 2024 Results: 23 students scored 100 NTA score in session 1

Twenty-three candidates scored full scores in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) or JEE (Main) Session 1 exam 2024, the results of which were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday. As many as 1221624 candidates, including 400937 females and nine third-gender persons, registered for JEE (Main) Session 1.(HT FIle)

No female candidate has scored a 100 NTA score. Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from Gujarat secured the top spot among female candidates with an NTA score of 99.99.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the JEE (Main) examination for admissions to engineering courses at institutes such as the National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology and other centrally funded technical colleges. Its score also serves as the eligibility criterion for the JEE (Advanced) exams for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology.

The first exam session was conducted between January 24 and February 1. The second is scheduled between April 4 and April 15.

As many as 1221624 candidates, including 400937 females and nine third-gender persons, registered for JEE (Main) Session 1. Of them, 1170048 or 95.8% of students appeared in the exam. It was the highest number of candidates to have taken the exam ever since NTA started conducting it.

According to the NTA, of the 23 students who secured the full score, 19 are from the general category, and four are from Other Backward Classes (OBC). Besides, two candidates from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and one each from the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, have scored 99.99 NTA score.

According to the agency, the scores are not the same as the percentage of marks. They are normalised across multi-session papers. They are based on the relative performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Ranks of candidates will be released after both the JEE (Main) sessions by taking into consideration the best of the two NTA scores.

Among the top scores this year were Aarav Bhatt from Haryana, Rishi Shekhar Shukla from Telangana, Shaik Suraj from Andhra Pradesh, Mukunth Prathish S from Tamil Nadu, and Madhav Bansal from Delhi.

The JEE (Main) Session 1 exam was conducted at 544 centres across 291 cities, including 21 outside India in Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos/Abuja, Colombo, Jakarta, Moscow, Ottawa, Port Louis, Bangkok, and Washington D.C.

The examination was also conducted in Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and Oslo cities for the first time.

It was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

To curtail malpractices the NTA had set up a control room at its premises and 'virtual observers' were deployed for live monitoring of all Examination Centres in India.

“In order to stop cheating using mobile networks, jammers were installed in all the Centres to prevent unfair practices by the candidates during the examination through mobile or any other electronic device. The latest 5G Jammers were installed at all examination Centres for the first time,” the agency said.