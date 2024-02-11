Edit Profile
    News / education / exam results / JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: Session 1 BE/BTech scorecards expected tomorrow
    Live

    JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: Session 1 BE/BTech scorecards expected tomorrow

    Feb 11, 2024 2:37 PM IST
    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live Updates: Candidates can check it on jeemain.nta.ac.in, when released. The final answer key of the entrance examination awaited.
    JEE Mains 2024 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 on February 12. Candidates can check it on jeemain.nta.ac.in, when released. The final answer key of the entrance examination is also awaited. Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecards....Read More

    The first session of JEE Main 2024 took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) examination was conducted on the first day, while the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was conducted on all the other days.

    A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.

    All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced during the final results, after the session 2 examination is over. Follow this live blog for JEE Main session 1 result link and other updates.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 11, 2024 2:37 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: No grievance will be entertained after answer key

    The result will be compiled based on the final answer key declared. No grievance about answer key(s) after the declaration of result/NTA Score of JEE (Main) - 2024 will be entertained.

    Feb 11, 2024 1:01 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Marking scheme

    (i)Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

    (ii) Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

    (iii) Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

    (iv) If more than one option is found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to only those who have marked any of the correct options.

    (v) If all options are found to be correct, then Four marks (+4) will be awarded to all those who have attempted the question

    Feb 11, 2024 12:54 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: How many candidates registered for exam?

    Feb 11, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Exam dates

    JEE Main 2024's first session was held on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1. On the first day, the BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) test was conducted; on all other days, the BE/BTech (paper 1) exam was given.

    Feb 11, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Session 1 answer key already released

    The National Testing Agency, NTA has already released the Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for the Answer Key Challenge for Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) – 2024 Session 1.

    Feb 11, 2024 9:10 AM IST

    JEE Main 2024: Paper 1 result expected first

    The NTA is expected to announce JEE Main BE/BTech or paper 1 examination results first. Paper 2 examination result is usually announced a few days after the paper 1 examination.

    Feb 11, 2024 7:36 AM IST

    How to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 result

    Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in.

    Open the session 1 result link.

    Login with application number, date of birth.

    Check your result.

    Feb 11, 2024 5:55 AM IST

    Where to check JEE Main 2024 session 1 result

    JEE Main session 1 results will be available on these websites:

    1. jeemain.nta.ac.in
    2. ntaresults.nic.in.
