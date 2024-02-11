JEE Main 2024 Result Live Updates: Session 1 BE/BTech scorecards expected tomorrow

JEE Mains 2024 Result Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1 on February 12. Candidates can check it on jeemain.nta.ac.in, when released. The final answer key of the entrance examination is also awaited. Candidates must use their application number and date of birth to download JEE Main scorecards....Read More

The first session of JEE Main 2024 took place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) examination was conducted on the first day, while the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was conducted on all the other days.

A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both papers of JEE Mains, of whom 11,70,036 took the test.

All India ranks of JEE Main 2024 will be announced during the final results, after the session 2 examination is over. Follow this live blog for JEE Main session 1 result link and other updates.