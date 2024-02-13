FT Global MBA Rankings 2024: 6 Indian B-schools featured, ISB tops the list

Six Indian B-schools were featured in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2024. The Global MBA Rankings 2024 features 100 of the world’s top full-time MBA programmes. The other Indian B-schools that made it up to the global list are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

The Indian School of Business has emerged as the top MBA college in India as per the 2024 rankings and secured the 31st position globally. In 2023, ISB was ranked 39.

B-School Indian Rank Global Rank Indian School of Business 1 31 Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad 2 41 Indian Institute of Management Bangalore 3 47 Indian Institute of Management Calcutta 4 67 Indian Institute of Management Lucknow 5 85 XLRI — Xavier School of Management 6 99

The parameters used in the ranking methodology are alumni networks, carbon footprint, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, FT research rank, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, international mobility, international students, value for money, ESG and net zero teaching, aims achieved, careers service, employed at 3 months, international faculty, female students, female faculty, career progress, sector diversity and location by primary campus.