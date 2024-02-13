 FT Global MBA Rankings 2024: 6 Indian B-schools featured, ISB tops the list - Hindustan Times
FT Global MBA Rankings 2024: 6 Indian B-schools featured, ISB tops the list

FT Global MBA Rankings 2024: 6 Indian B-schools featured, ISB tops the list

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 13, 2024 06:32 PM IST

The Indian School of Business has emerged as the top MBA college in India as per the 2024 rankings and secured the 31st position globally.

Six Indian B-schools were featured in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Rankings 2024. The Global MBA Rankings 2024 features 100 of the world’s top full-time MBA programmes.

The other Indian B-schools that made it up to the global list are IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, IIM Calcutta, IIM Lucknow and XLRI- Xavier School of Management.
The Indian School of Business has emerged as the top MBA college in India as per the 2024 rankings and secured the 31st position globally. In 2023, ISB was ranked 39.

The other Indian B-schools that made it up to the global list are Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad, Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, Indian Institute of Management Calcutta, Indian Institute of Management Lucknow and XLRI- Xavier School of Management.

B-SchoolIndian RankGlobal Rank
Indian School of Business131
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad
241
Indian Institute of Management Bangalore347
Indian Institute of Management Calcutta467
Indian Institute of Management Lucknow
585
XLRI — Xavier School of Management699

The parameters used in the ranking methodology are alumni networks, carbon footprint, weighted salary, salary percentage increase, FT research rank, faculty with doctorates, international course experience, international mobility, international students, value for money, ESG and net zero teaching, aims achieved, careers service, employed at 3 months, international faculty, female students, female faculty, career progress, sector diversity and location by primary campus.

