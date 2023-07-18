Woman’s honest LinkedIn profile goes viral. Here’s why

When changing workplaces, many people are extra careful to read about the role that the company offers. Not only that, but some also make sure that they are entering into a good work culture. However at times, despite being careful, many may enter a job that they didn’t want. And many people might not admit it also. However, when something similar happened with a woman in Bengaluru, she decided that she will be open about her mistake. Woman’s honest LinkedIn profile goes viral.(Twitter/@Vibin Babuurajan)

Bengaluru-based woman, Shikha Gupta has gone viral for listing her honest professional experience with a company on LinkedIn. It all started when Twitter user Vibin Babuurajan shared a snapshot of Gupta’s LinkedIn profile on Twitter. In one of the experiences shared by Gupta, she wrote, “Made a mistake. Gave it a year to make sure just in case. Moved on.”

Take a look at the snapshot of Shikha Gupta’s LinkedIn page here:

This post was shared on July 15. Since being shared on the microblogging platform, it has already been viewed more than one lakh times. The tweet has also been liked over 1600 times. Many took to the comments section of the post to share their views. This tweet struck a chord with many.

Check out what are people saying about this tweet here:

The founder and CEO of Blissclub, where Shikha Gupta currently works, also noticed this tweet and shared a comment. She wrote, "When your creative head not only makes viral posts but is herself a viral phenomenon!! Doing her magic one copy at a time. An individual commented, “How do I become friends with whoever this is cause I love the candour.” A second added, “I also want to write like this for one company.” A third shared, “I do appreciate the honesty though.” What do you think about her LinkedIn profile?

