Broke Swiggy delivery agent who walked 3 km to deliver food lands a new job

Ordering food online has become a common practice for many of us, especially when we’re seeking convenience or craving a particular dish. While most food deliveries arrive on time and without any issues, there are occasions when the delivery may take longer than expected. This is exactly what happened to Priyanshi Chandel, Marketing Manager at tech company called Flash. Chandel ordered ice cream from Swiggy, but the delivery executive took ‘forever’ to reach her location. However, when her order arrived, she asked the delivery partner, who was ‘panting for air’, about what had happened. Sahil Singh, a B. Tech graduate, resorted to working as a Swiggy delivery executive after he lost his job. (LinkedIn/Priyanshi Chandel)

The delivery agent, Sahil Singh, a B. Tech graduate, then told her about his condition. “Madam, I did not have a scooty or any transport to travel, I walked 3 kms with your order. I am absolutely out of money and its because of my flatmate who took the last of my money with which I charge my yulu and has put me in -235 debt. I have nothing left to pay my landlord,” Singh told Chandel.

He further shared that he had previously worked with BYJU’S and Ninjacart. “You might think I’m just bluffing, but I am a fully educated ECE grad, I used to work at Ninjacart, BYJU’S before I went home to Jammu during covid. Even for this order delivery I’ll only get 20-25 rupees, and I’ll have to take another delivery before 12, or else they will send me for delivery somewhere far, and I don’t have a bike. I have not eaten for a week, just drinking water and tea to get by. I am not asking for anything, please if you can find me a job, I used to make 25k before, I am 30 years old, my parents are getting old and I can’t keep asking for money from them,” he added.

Upon hearing his plight, Chandel offered him a glass of water and ₹500. She even shared her encounter with Singh on LinkedIn to help him land a suitable job. “If someone has any openings for an office boy, admin work, customer support etc, please help a fellow out!” reads a part of Chandel’s LinkedIn post. Alongside, she attached Singh’s picture, resume, B. Tech degree, Class 12th marksheet and Aadhaar and PAN card as identification proofs.

Chandel’s post received more than 13,800 reactions and over 300 reshares. She turned off the comments on her post to ‘avoid spam’. Chandel has now shared an update saying that Sahil Singh has got a job and thanked the LinkedIn community for helping. She wrote, “UPDATE: He got a job! Thanks to everyone who came forward, y’all are awesome,” followed by a smiling face emoticon.

