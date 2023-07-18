Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE: Police remove posters targeting Nitish Kumar ahead of day 2 huddle
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Over 50 leaders attended the discussion on Monday following which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner.
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Non-BJP leaders of 26 parties are set to huddle at a second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stitch a united alliance against the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The formal meeting will begin at 11 am, in which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to be in attendance after skipping the dinner party on day 1.
'From 24 in Patna to 26 parties in Bengaluru meet… PM Modi baffled': Congress
Over 50 leaders from different parties attended the informal discussion on Monday following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been assigned to overlook the preparations for the meeting.
Bengaluru Opposition meet: Who are attending the key huddle? See full list
The second meeting comes just a month after the mega Opposition meet in Patna convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Initially scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill state. After the meeting concluded, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that like-minded opposition parties will work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare.
While the Congress top brass assembled in Bengaluru for the day two discussions, senior party leader Oommen Chandy passed away in the city's Chinmaya Mission Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday following prolonged illness.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has also announced a big huddle in New Delhi on July 18, where nearly 38 parties are expected to join. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the BJP for calling a meeting of its alliance partners when the opposition parties joined hands to challenge the saffron party, saying the NDA is “being sought to be revived years after it had become a farce.”
- Jul 18, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Where is the Opposition gathering for the second joint meet?
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Visuals outside Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru where the second day of the joint Opposition meeting is set to begin in a few hours. 26 like-minded parties are participating in the meeting.
- Jul 18, 2023 08:06 AM IST
DMK leader links ED raids on TN minister to Bengaluru Opposition meet
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: DMK leader A Saravanan says, "Probably BJP and RSS thought that by making a search and seizure they can have a dent on the opposition meet underway in Bengaluru, but our leader MK Stalin has said that ED & Governor RN Ravi are both campaigning for the DMK in the state, please let them continue doing what they are doing. It'll be very helpful for us in the 2024 elections... The more they (BJP) try to attack the opposition by using institutions like ED, the resolve of the opposition parties is going to go higher. The BJP is going to be thrown out in 2024."
- Jul 18, 2023 07:55 AM IST
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Cops remove banners put up against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Karnataka | Police have removed the banners targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle. Posters were put up at several locations across Bengaluru ahead of the second day of the joint Opposition meeting.
- Jul 18, 2023 07:47 AM IST
Sharad Pawar leaves for Opposition meet in Bengaluru
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Maharashtra | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has left from his residence in Mumbai to participate in the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru today.
Pawar’s office earlier confirmed his absence on day one of the meeting being held days after a split in the NCP.
- Jul 18, 2023 07:44 AM IST
'Well begun is half done': What Kharge said as day 1 concluded
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: "Well begun is half done! Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot. We want an India which is governed by Constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. We want an India which provides hope and faith to the weakest person. United We Stand, for this INDIA," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted as day 1 ended over a dinner party.
- Jul 18, 2023 07:36 AM IST
Congress' KC Venugopal reaches hospital where Oommen Chandy passed away
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in the Karnataka capital for the day 2 huddle, arrives at Chinmaya Mission Hospital where former Kerala CM and party veteran, Oommen Chandy passed away this morning.
- Jul 18, 2023 07:27 AM IST
Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Top points
The pitched battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as the BJP has announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the day 26 like-minded opposition parties will huddle for the second time within a month to strategise for the polls. Read more
- Jul 18, 2023 07:19 AM IST
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: ‘TMC, Congress fight in Bengal and unite in….,’ BJP MLA's attack
West Bengal BJP MLA & general secretary Agnimitra Paul says, "Parties like CPM and Congress do not have any ideology. In West Bengal, they are screaming against TMC, saying that Mamata Banerjee has murdered Congress and CPM cadres and they are sitting together & having dinner in Bengaluru, talking about 'Gathbandhan'. They fight in Kerala, scream in Bengal and in Delhi they (Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee) go and sit together..."
- Jul 18, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: After Kejriwal posters, banners targeting Bihar CM spotted
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Karnataka | Posters and banners targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor manor bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal.
Earlier, posters of Arvind Kejriwal were put up in Bengaluru on Sunday, along with several opposition leaders, who will attend the big opposition meeting to be held here.