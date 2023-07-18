Home / India News / Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE: Police remove posters targeting Nitish Kumar ahead of day 2 huddle
Bengaluru Opposition meet LIVE: Police remove posters targeting Nitish Kumar ahead of day 2 huddle

Jul 18, 2023 08:11 AM IST
Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Over 50 leaders attended the discussion on Monday following which Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner. 

Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Non-BJP leaders of 26 parties are set to huddle at a second meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday to stitch a united alliance against the NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The formal meeting will begin at 11 am, in which NCP chief Sharad Pawar is also expected to be in attendance after skipping the dinner party on day 1. 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during the opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI)

Read: ‘From 24 in Patna to 26 parties in Bengaluru meet… PM Modi baffled’: Congress

Over 50 leaders from different parties attended the informal discussion on Monday following which Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hosted a dinner. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has been assigned to overlook the preparations for the meeting. 

Read: Bengaluru Opposition meet: Who are attending the key huddle? See full list

The second meeting comes just a month after the mega Opposition meet in Patna convened by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. Initially scheduled to be held at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, it was moved to Bengaluru due to the weather conditions in the hill state. After the meeting concluded, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that like-minded opposition parties will work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. 

While the Congress top brass assembled in Bengaluru for the day two discussions, senior party leader Oommen Chandy passed away in the city's Chinmaya Mission Hospital in the early hours of Tuesday following prolonged illness.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA has also announced a big huddle in New Delhi on July 18, where nearly 38 parties are expected to join. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the BJP for calling a meeting of its alliance partners when the opposition parties joined hands to challenge the saffron party, saying the NDA is “being sought to be revived years after it had become a farce.”

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:11 AM IST

    Where is the Opposition gathering for the second joint meet?

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Visuals outside Taj West End hotel in Bengaluru where the second day of the joint Opposition meeting is set to begin in a few hours. 26 like-minded parties are participating in the meeting.

     

  • Jul 18, 2023 08:06 AM IST

    DMK leader links ED raids on TN minister to Bengaluru Opposition meet

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: DMK leader A Saravanan says, "Probably BJP and RSS thought that by making a search and seizure they can have a dent on the opposition meet underway in Bengaluru, but our leader MK Stalin has said that ED & Governor RN Ravi are both campaigning for the DMK in the state, please let them continue doing what they are doing. It'll be very helpful for us in the 2024 elections... The more they (BJP) try to attack the opposition by using institutions like ED, the resolve of the opposition parties is going to go higher. The BJP is going to be thrown out in 2024."

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:55 AM IST

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Cops remove banners put up against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

    Karnataka | Police have removed the banners targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle. Posters were put up at several locations across Bengaluru ahead of the second day of the joint Opposition meeting.

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:47 AM IST

    Sharad Pawar leaves for Opposition meet in Bengaluru

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Maharashtra | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has left from his residence in Mumbai to participate in the joint Opposition meeting in Bengaluru today. 

    Pawar’s office earlier confirmed his absence on day one of the meeting being held days after a split in the NCP.

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:44 AM IST

    'Well begun is half done': What Kharge said as day 1 concluded

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: "Well begun is half done! Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot. We want an India which is governed by Constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. We want an India which provides hope and faith to the weakest person. United We Stand, for this INDIA," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted as day 1 ended over a dinner party.

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:36 AM IST

    Congress' KC Venugopal reaches hospital where Oommen Chandy passed away

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, in the Karnataka capital for the day 2 huddle, arrives at Chinmaya Mission Hospital where former Kerala CM and party veteran, Oommen Chandy passed away this morning.

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:27 AM IST

    Opposition's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Top points

    The pitched battle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has intensified as the BJP has announced that 38 National Democratic Alliance or NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting to be held in New Delhi on Tuesday, the day 26 like-minded opposition parties will huddle for the second time within a month to strategise for the polls. Read more

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:19 AM IST

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: ‘TMC, Congress fight in Bengal and unite in….,’ BJP MLA's attack

    West Bengal BJP MLA & general secretary Agnimitra Paul says, "Parties like CPM and Congress do not have any ideology. In West Bengal, they are screaming against TMC, saying that Mamata Banerjee has murdered Congress and CPM cadres and they are sitting together & having dinner in Bengaluru, talking about 'Gathbandhan'. They fight in Kerala, scream in Bengal and in Delhi they (Mamata Banerjee, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Abhishek Banerjee) go and sit together..." 

  • Jul 18, 2023 07:03 AM IST

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: After Kejriwal posters, banners targeting Bihar CM spotted

    Opposition Meet in Bengaluru Live updates: Karnataka | Posters and banners targeting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar were put up at Bengaluru's Chalukya Circle, Windsor manor bridge and on the Airport road near Hebbal.

    Earlier, posters of Arvind Kejriwal were put up in Bengaluru on Sunday, along with several opposition leaders, who will attend the big opposition meeting to be held here. 

     

Oppn's 26 vs NDA's 38 meet today: Only 9 parties have 10 seats or more in LS

india news
Published on Jul 18, 2023 07:23 AM IST

BJP has announced that 38 NDA partners have confirmed their attendance at the meeting on Tuesday, the day 26 ‘like-minded’ opposition parties will huddle.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP president JP Nadda.
ByHT News Desk

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar greets former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi during the opposition parties meet, in Bengaluru, Monday, (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Oommen Chandy dies at 79: 5 points about two-time Kerala CM

“Appa has passed away,” his son Chandy Oommen posted on Facebook.

Oommen Chandy had been staying in Bengaluru for treatment at a health facility.
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 06:45 AM IST
ByRitu Maria Johny

Oommen Chandy, former Kerala chief minister and Congress veteran, passes away

Congress veteran Oommen Chandy passed away, tweeted Kerala Congress president K Sudhakaran on Tuesday.

Former chief minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (HT)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 07:42 AM IST
ByAniruddha Dhar

Delhi hit-and-run case: Accused ‘agreed upon dragging the girl’ beneath his car

The special public prosecutor underlined that the "horrific incident" was probed from multiple perspectives.

CCTV footage of the car.
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 04:50 AM IST
PTI |

No solution to Andhra Pradesh capital row in sight

A Supreme Court bench comprising justices Sanjeev Khanna and Bela M Trivedi has declared Amaravati as the only capital of the state, saying there was no urgency in hearing the case

Jagan is keen on shifting at least the chief minister’s office (CMO), if not the entire state administration, to Visakhapatnam, irrespective of the verdict of the Supreme Court (PMO India Twitter)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:19 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

TN Minister Senthil Balaji shifted from private hospital to Central Prison

Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji has been discharged from the hospital and moved to prison while continuing to be under judicial custody. He had been hospitalized for chest pains and underwent heart surgery. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on June 14 in a case dating back to 2014.

HT Image
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:19 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

2019 accident case: Kerala IAS officer moves SC against HC order

In his petition, Venkitaraman argued that there was insufficient evidence to frame murder charges against him in the case

The Kerala government is expected to oppose the IAS officer’s plea in the top court. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kochi

BRS leader’s sons grabbed elderly NRI woman’s land, case filed: Hyderabad Cops

A case was registered against K Viplav Kumar and K Venkateshwara Rao, sons of Keshava Rao, on June 13. However, it came to light on Sunday.

According to the FIR, Jayamala, has been staying in USA along with her family for the last 35 years (HT Photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:14 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

BJP invites Jana Sena, skips TDP, YSRCP for NDA meet

Pawan Kalyan, along with his party’s political affairs committee chairman and former state assembly speaker Nadendla Manohar, has left for New Delhi on Monday to attend the NDA allies’ meeting.

BJP National President JP Nadda along with party MPs Arun Singh and Anil Baluni addresses a press conference, at Party HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:11 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

ED raids TN minister, Stalin says tactic to divert attention

Ponmudi is the second DMK minister to be raided by the ED after the federal agency arrested minister V Senthil Balaji on June 14

Enforcement Directorate officials take Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy for enquiry after day-long searches at his premises in connection with a money laundering case, in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:20 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai

Top court revises guidelinesto designate senior advocates

To be eligible to apply, lawyers with minimum 10 years standing and 45 years of age will be permitted under the new regulations

The age bar will not apply to a candidate whose name is directly recommended by the CJI or any judge of the Supreme Court (Agency)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:02 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi

The man who brought ISRO to Bengaluru

India's national space agency, ISRO, is in the spotlight for its efforts to land a spacecraft on the moon. The space center in Sriharikota is named after Satish Dhawan, a Bengalurean who played a crucial role in ISRO's establishment. Dhawan was a renowned scientist and institution-builder, known for his leadership and vision.

The man who brought ISRO to Bengaluru
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByRoopa Pai

Kerala man loses 40k to AI-enabled deep-fake fraud

A 73-year-old man in India fell victim to a deepfake scam after receiving a call from someone impersonating his former colleague and asking for money. The scammer used deepfake technology to create a video call in which the impersonator's face and voice matched the victim's former colleague. The victim transferred money before realizing he had been tricked. Police have traced the money to an account in Maharashtra and are investigating further. This is the first reported case of a deepfake scam in India.

KE Byju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode, told reporters on Monday: “We understand that this was not a standalone scam.” (File photo)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 01:01 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

38 parties set to attend NDA meet today for ‘seva’ not ‘satta’: BJP

Thirty-eight parties have confirmed their participation at the meeting of the NDA scheduled for Tuesday, BJP president JP Nadda said.

BJP National President JP Nadda along with party MPs Arun Singh and Anil Baluni addresses a press conference, at Party HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news
Updated on Jul 18, 2023 04:49 AM IST
BySmriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi
