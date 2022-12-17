Woman's soulful rendition of Agar Tum Sath Ho will win you over. Watch

If you are someone who enjoys watching street performances, we have something you cannot miss out on. In a video that is going viral, you can see a woman standing in Khan Market, Delhi. She can be heard singing soulfully as a man plays guitar for her. Both of them seem to be in sync, and the woman's voice will surely surprise you. She can be seen wearing red pants and a shirt with an overcoat. The woman is singing Agar Tum Sath Ho. Along with her, a male voice can also be heard faintly. As the song continues, both artists pick up the pace and start singing quickly.

The post's caption read, "Stumbled upon this performance in Khan Market last night. LOVE this woman's main character's energy. You gotta wait till the end!"

This video was shared by Twitter user @waabi_saabi. However, the original creator of this video is Instagram user @liza_karishma.

This clip was shared just a day back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked hundreds of times and has several comments and reshares.

Many people enjoyed her performance. Take a look at some of the comments below:

One person wrote, "Wow!" Another person said, "And now this is making me miss my Dilli so much." Some other tweeple have reacted using heart and clap emojis.