Sudha Murty dances to Guru’s Barso Re as Shreya Ghoshal sings. Watch

A sweet video showing Sudha Murty dancing to the song Barso Re with Shreya Ghoshal standing beside her and singing it has won people’s hearts. Shared on LinkedIn, the video is captured at a party for Infosys. Srinath Gomatam, Chief Marketing Officer at eSchools Africa Inc, posted the video along with a beautiful caption.

“Be Yourself. An Ecstatic Sudha Murthy, philanthropist and wife of Infosys chairman Mr. Narayana Murthy dancing to the tunes of ‘Barso re megha megha’ from Mani Ratnam’s ‘Guru’ along with Singer Shreya Ghoshal. Don't lose your identity for your status, be who you are. Just sway to the vibes and enjoy yourself. All that matters is ‘To recognize your inner self and live your life for yourself. When you know who you are, there is no need to live your life for others’. Just Enjoy the moment, don't let it go for fallacies or fantasies. Just be yourself....Don't let it go!!!” he wrote.

The video opens to show Sudha Murty and Shreya Ghoshal standing with others. Within moments, the singer starts singing Barso Re. As others join in to sing with her, Murthy starts swaying and dancing to the tune.

Take a look at the heartwarming video:

The video was posted 17 hours ago. Since being shared, the post has received close to 180 likes. People have also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

“Sudha Murty is the real deal! Talented, genuine, and so down-toearth. A role model to all,” wrote a LinkedIn user. “She is so pure !!! Thank you so much for sharing ! I too did a little happy dance seeing her so cheerful,” shared another. “She is the real example of Women Empowerment and success,” commented a third.