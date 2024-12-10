YesMadam breaks silence amid social media storm over viral email: ‘No one was fired’

At-home beauty services startup YesMadam has issued a clarification after social media posts suggested that it laid off employees who said they were under stress in an internal survey. Sharing a three-page statement on LinkedIn, the company apologised for the "distress" caused by the viral email that showed that stressed employees were suddenly fired. An employee of YesMadam shared a screenshot of the purported email who alleged that she is among the 100-odd employees who were fired.(Facebook/yesmadamofficial, X/SatanAtWink)

"No one was fired at YesMadam! Let us be clear: We would never take such an inhuman step," the post read. The company said that the social media posts were a planned campaign to highlight the "serious issue of workplace stress."

"Were YesMadam employees really fired for being stressed? Absolutely not," it clarified, adding that the employees were not fired but were instead given a break to reset and encouraged to release their stress, rest and recharge.

Paid de-stress leaves, massages at work

Explaining the unusual marketing strategy, the company said that it was working towards letting productivity take a back seat and prioritise employee well-being by introducing its now corporate program ‘Happy 2 Heal’.

YesMadam said that that the new program will offer head massages and spa sessions at the workplace to help employees unwind and recharge.

It also announced "India's first-ever De-Stress Leave Policy" which will offer every employee 6 paid de-stress leaves in a year if they need to take time off for their mental health as well as complimentary at-home spa sessions.

"We firmly believe that the backbone of any great organisation is not built on stressed shoulders but on happy minds. So, let's make employee well-being the new norm. Let's create businesses that thrive on care, collaboration, and compassion. Over to you, Corporate & Startup India. Let's walk this path together," the statement read.

How the internet reacted

YesMadam's latest update and apology after the viral email seems to have done little to appease those upset over the whole controversy. Many social media users labelled the initiative as a “lousy PR stunt" and a “tone-deaf campaign.”

“Using a grave issue like layoffs—a reality affecting millions—to promote a product is as irresponsible as it is tasteless,” said one user.

“So now toxic behavior is rebranded as a PR stunt? Bold strategy-destroy trust, gaslight your employees, and call it marketing,” said another user.

“Even if your intentions might be pure, this is sick. That email in itself is the first step in increasing the stress. First we are making Cervical cancer and death a PR stunt and now anxiety,” read a comment.

