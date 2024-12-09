‘No madam’: Delivery app jabs YesMadam amid ‘mass firing’ claim, offers jobs to employees

A viral email claimed that at-home beauty services startup YesMadam has laid off employees after they revealed in an internal survey that they were under extreme stress. The news sparked widespread outrage on social media, especially LinkedIn, where professionals were stunned to see the company using a survey to conduct a mass layoff. Shopping and delivery app magicpin has launched a new campaign inviting laid off employees to join the company.(LinkedIn/madhavsharma)

Amid the backlash, shopping and delivery app magicpin has launched a new campaign on LinkedIn inviting laid off employees to join the company. "This campaign was executed without any stress," wrote Madhav Sharma, Creative Director at magicpin, while sharing the ad.

The post showed two people wearing helmets and holding up signs. One of them read, "No madam. Stressed employees can perform! Because they care." While the other had "magicpin invites laid off employees to join across department" written on it along with the email ID to mail resumes.

Take a look at the post here:

LinkedIn users were impressed by the initiative calling it a "phenomenal marketing strategy". "This is what you call, "aapda ko avsar me badalna". Great initiative by Magicpin's creative team. Obviously, they aren't gonna hire every laid off employee of YesMadam, but even if they Hire 4-5 employees it would still be an amazing work by them," read one of the comments.

What happened at YesMadam?

An employee of YesMadam shared a screenshot of the purported email who alleged that she is among the 100-odd employees who were fired.

"What's happening at YesMadam? First you conduct a random survey and then fire us overnight because we're feeling stressed? And not just me 100 other people have been fired too," she wrote.

(Also read: YesMadam fires 100 employees who reported stress in survey? Viral email sparks PR stunt speculation)

The email from the HR executive read: "Recently, we conducted a survey to understand your feelings about stress at work. Many of you shared your concerns, which we deeply value and respect. To ensure that no one remains stressed at work, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with employees who indicated significant stress. This decision is effective immediately, and impacted employees will receive further details separately. Thank you for your contributions."

HT.com has reached out to the employee and YesMadam for a comment. This story will be updated when they respond.

(Also read: Angry CEO fires 99 employees over Slack message for not attending meeting)