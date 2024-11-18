Angry CEO fires 99 employees over Slack message for not attending meeting: ‘Get the f*** out’

A US-based CEO fired 99 employees after they failed to attend a meeting. The CEO’s decision gained public scrutiny after an intern posted a screenshot of his angry Slack message on Reddit. A US-based CEO fired 99 employees who failed to attend a meeting

The Reddit user claimed that he had joined a marketplace for musical instruments as an intern, only to get fired one hour later. He took to Reddit to share a screenshot of the CEO’s angry Slack message where he fired 99 of the company’s 111 employees.

The message shows the CEO introducing himself as Baldvin before he goes on to berate his workforce for not taking their jobs seriously.

“You’re all fired”

“For those of you who did not show up to the meeting this morning, consider this your official notice: you're all fired,” the CEO of the music business told his employees over a Slack message.

“You failed to do what you agreed to, you failed to complete your part of the contract, and you failed to show up to the meetings you were supposed to attend and work for.

“I will cancel all agreements between us. Please return anything you have, sign out of all accounts, and remove yourself from this Slack immediately,” the angry CEO instructed his employees.

He said that by failing to show up at the meeting, his employees had made light of the opportunity given to them. “I gave you an opportunity to make your life better, to work hard, and to grow. Yet, you have shown me that you don't take this seriously.

“Out of 110 people, only 11 were present this morning. Those 11 get to stay. The rest of you are terminated,” Baldvin wrote on Slack.

He ended his message by asking the fired employees to “get the f*** out of my business right now.”

“This is bizarre”

The message, predictably, did not go over well on the ‘Recruiting Hell’ Reddit forum where any slight towards employees, real or imagined, is cause for outrage. However, this time around, people wondered whether there was more to the story than meets the eye.

“I assume the CEO failed to inform the team about that meeting. I can not believe that 99 people will fail to attend a meeting if they got informed,” wrote one Reddit user.

“What kind of meeting was this that most employees missed anyway? Did he send a last minute invite or something? Otherwise I find it hard to believe 99 people just didn't show up,” another agreed.

“I sense there’s something else going on. You don’t fire 90% of your staff for missing a meeting. You create a fireable situation so you can get rid of them without warning because there is a massive financial problem,” a person theorised.

Several others agreed that the whole situation was bizarre. However, the CEO came under fire for his way of handling the situation.