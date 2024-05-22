 ‘Youngest’ Pakistani vlogger’s father opens up on why he asked 6-year-old Shiraz to quit YouTube | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
‘Youngest’ Pakistani vlogger’s father opens up on why he asked 6-year-old Shiraz to quit YouTube

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 22, 2024 07:42 AM IST

Mohammad Taqi, ‘youngest’ Pakistani YouTuber Shiraz's father, explained why he wanted the six-year-old to quit making videos. People supported his decision.

Six-year-old Shiraz, known as Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ vlogger, left people shocked when he announced that he was giving up vlogging. He explained that he decided to take this step as his father wanted him to concentrate more on his studies. Following this, people took to social media to express their love for the little vlogger and urged him to start making videos again. Now, his father, Mohammad Taqi, has shared a video explaining his decision to ask Shiraz to quit vlogging, detailing the careful thought and consideration that went into this difficult decision.

The image shows the ‘youngest’ Pakistani YouTuber, Shiraz, and his father. (YouTube/@shirazi786)
The image shows the 'youngest' Pakistani YouTuber, Shiraz, and his father. (YouTube/@shirazi786)

Also Read: Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber shares his ‘last vlog’, bids 'emotional goodbye’. Watch viral video

Mohammad Taqi starts by saying that he is overwhelmed by the love Shiraz and Muskan received from the viewers. He then politely explains how the fame changed the little boy, leading to a decline in his academic performance. The father shares his concerns about Shiraz's studies, which he believes should be his top priority at this age.

Take a look at the entire video here:

Since being shared, the YouTube video has received several likes and comments, with many praising Shiraz’s father for being a responsible parent.

What did YouTube users say about this video?

“This is what you call a responsible father and parenting. May you all continue to succeed,” praised a YouTube user.

“He could've cashed in his son for more YouTube income, but he chose to be a parent. So much respect for the father! Perfect parenting,” added another.

“Shiraz's father is a truly selfless and compassionate person who is dedicated to making a positive impact in his community. May his tireless efforts inspire others to work towards creating a better world for all,” shared a third.

Also Read: Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber gets silver play button, his unboxing clip wins hearts

“It is a humble request to everyone that must learn parenting from this gentleman,” wrote a fourth,

Shiraz rose to fame with his vlogs, which show his adventures with his sister Muskan. The six-year-old regularly captured glimpses of his village life, providing a unique perspective that resonated with viewers. Last year, he received the prestigious YouTube silver play button for his amazing vlogs. He was also invited to meet Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

What are your thoughts on this video of the father of Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ vlogger?

    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

