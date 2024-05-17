Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber shares his ‘last vlog’, bids 'emotional goodbye’. Watch viral video

Pakistan's popular young vlogger, Shiraz, has left fans heartbroken with a video announcing his departure from YouTube. Shiraz, known for his heartwarming daily life vlogs, revealed that his father wants him to prioritise his studies for now. The image shows Shiraz, Pakistan’s 'youngest' YouTuber. (YouTube/@shirazi786)

In his emotional "last vlog," Shiraz explains the break and takes viewers on a tour of his village, even meeting a fan who urges him to continue making videos. He also shares a few fun-filled moments with his younger sister Muskan. The video of the tearful goodbye has gone viral.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

See the viral video here:

Shiraz joined YouTube in 2022. His channel bio reads, “Hello, my name is Shiraz. I am the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan; I share the simple life and experiences of my village. I kindly request you to subscribe to my channel and follow me on Instagram. Thank you." With over 80 videos, he enjoys 1.5 million subscribers on his channel.

His page is filled with his adventures throughout his village, often with his younger sister Mushkan by his side. His video captures the simplicity of village life and has people's hearts in Pakistan and worldwide.

Back in March 2024, he shared a video showing him unwrapping the “first reward” of his life - the YouTube silver play button. In the video, he is seen excitedly saying that his award has arrived and subsequently kissing it.