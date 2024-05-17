Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber shares his ‘last vlog’, bids 'emotional goodbye’. Watch viral video
Earlier this year, Pakistan's 'youngest' YouTuber, Shiraz, met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and sat in the PM’s chair.
Pakistan's popular young vlogger, Shiraz, has left fans heartbroken with a video announcing his departure from YouTube. Shiraz, known for his heartwarming daily life vlogs, revealed that his father wants him to prioritise his studies for now.
In his emotional "last vlog," Shiraz explains the break and takes viewers on a tour of his village, even meeting a fan who urges him to continue making videos. He also shares a few fun-filled moments with his younger sister Muskan. The video of the tearful goodbye has gone viral.
Also Read: Pakistan's 'youngest' YouTuber Shiraz sits on PM Shehbaz Sharif's chair while meeting him. Watch their sweet interaction
See the viral video here:
Shiraz joined YouTube in 2022. His channel bio reads, “Hello, my name is Shiraz. I am the youngest YouTuber and vlogger in Pakistan; I share the simple life and experiences of my village. I kindly request you to subscribe to my channel and follow me on Instagram. Thank you." With over 80 videos, he enjoys 1.5 million subscribers on his channel.
Also Read: Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber gets silver play button, his unboxing clip wins hearts
His page is filled with his adventures throughout his village, often with his younger sister Mushkan by his side. His video captures the simplicity of village life and has people's hearts in Pakistan and worldwide.
Back in March 2024, he shared a video showing him unwrapping the “first reward” of his life - the YouTube silver play button. In the video, he is seen excitedly saying that his award has arrived and subsequently kissing it.
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world