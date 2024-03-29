Pakistan's 'youngest' YouTuber Shiraz sits on PM Shehbaz Sharif's chair while meeting him. Watch their sweet interaction

Pakistan's 'youngest' vlogger and YouTuber, Shiraz, who recently received his YouTube silver play button, has shared a video of him meeting the country's PM Shehbaz Sharif. In the video, the little one also gives a tour of the prime minister's official residence. The image shows Pakistan's 'youngest' YouTuber Shiraz with PM Shehbaz Sharif. (Instagram/@shirazi786)

"The Prime Minister of Pakistan met me," Shiraz wrote as he shared the video. The clip starts right when he gets ready to go to the official residence of the PM. As the video progresses, he interacts with various officials of the Pakistan government and engages in light-hearted conversations with them. Besides Shiraz, his sister Mushkan also appears in the video.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

After meeting PM Shehbaz Sharif, the YouTuber greets him and engages in a conversation. At one point, the PM tells Shiraz to sit on his chair. To this, the little one chuckles and says, "Aaj main Wazir-e-azam ban jaunga (I will become the PM for today)." This Urdu term translates to grand vizier. It is currently used to address the PM of Pakistan.

Take a look at this sweet video of Shiraz:

The video was posted just a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated over 1.4 million views - and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments. Many reacted to the video using heart emoticons.

What did YouTube users say about this vlogger meeting the PM of Pakistan?

"This guy is breaking all records of Pakistani celebrities," wrote a YouTube user.

"I love how he is greeting everyone. He is such a confident and happy child," joined another.

"I have never seen such a confident child," joined a third.

"The way it is captioned, 'Prime Minister of Pakistan met me'. I love it! You will reach more heights!" shared a fourth.

"What a level of confidence and simplicity," expressed a fifth.

Earlier, another video of Shiraz went crazy viral on social media, leaving people amazed. It shows him unboxing his YouTube Silver Play Button.

What are your thoughts on this video of the young YouTuber meeting the Prime Minister of Pakistan?