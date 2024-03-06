Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ YouTuber gets silver play button, his unboxing clip wins hearts

A video of Pakistan’s ‘youngest’ vlogger and YouTuber, Shiraz, has been going viral on the Internet and winning people’s hearts. The video shows him unboxing the YouTube silver play button that he received. Shiraz shared the video with the title: ‘First award of my life’. While many congratulated him on his achievement, others expressed that his videos are therapeutic. Pakistani YouTuber Shiraz with the silver play button. (Instagram/@mshir_azi78)

Shiraz shared the video on Instagram with the caption, “YouTube silver play button aa gaya [YouTube silver play button came].” The video opens to show Shiraz kissing the silver play button. As the video goes on, he can be heard saying, “Mujhe bahut khushi ho rahi hai [I am feeling very happy].” He then can be seen unboxing the silver play button that he received and celebrating his achievement.

Watch the video shared by Shiraz on Instagram here:

The video was shared a day ago on Instagram. It has since gone viral with over 2.2 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Congratulations,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Therapy is expensive, so I watch him.”

“Well deserved cutie. More and more success to you,” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You deserved that kiddo. Many many congratulations.”

“Too cute,” chimed in a fifth.

A sixth joined, “More to come.”

What kind of videos does Shiraz share online?

Shiraz documents his life and experiences in his village in Pakistan and shares them on his Instagram page and YouTube channel, both of which are named - Shirazi Village Vlogs. He has uploaded a total of 29 videos on YouTube and has gained over 5.7 lakh followers. On Instagram, he has more than a million followers.