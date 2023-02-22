Who is 'UP Mein Ka Ba' fame Neha Singh Rathore?

Singer Neha Singh Rathore has been served a notice by the Kanpur Police on Tuesday night for allegedly inciting hatred through her song video. The singer is facing action over the second part of the song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba' released on February 16. While this part questioned the government over the death of two women in a bulldozer drive in Kanpur Dehat, the first part touched upon the mismanagement during the Covid-19 pandemic. She also sang about the Morbi bridge collapse ahead of the Gujarat elections in her song 'Gujarat Mein Ka Ba'.

Here are 5 things to know about Neha:

1. Born in 1997 at Kaimur district in Bihar, Neha Singh Rathore’s social media profiles claim that she is ‘fighting to restore the honour’ of Bhojpuri songs through her folk renditions.

2. She shot to the limelight in 2022 with her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections post the success of ‘Bihar mein Ka ba’ in 2020

3. She reportedly finished her studies from Kanpur University and has been married to Himanshu Singh, a writer, since 2021.

4. As part of her efforts to preserve Bhojpuri tradition in the age of ‘sleazy’ film songs, she has strived to focus on social issues like unemployment, corruption, dowry and politics through her art.

5. She received a YouTube silver play button in 2021 after hitting 100,000 subscribers. Neha currently boasts of over 867,000 followers on her YouTube page and enjoys a significant fan following in Twitter and Instagram, too.

