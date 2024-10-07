Man vlogs on IAF helicopter’s emergency landing in flooded Bihar, internet calls it 'ultimate reporting'

In a dramatic turn of events in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter involved in flood relief operations had to make an emergency landing in a waterlogged area. The incident, which unfolded in the flood-stricken Aurai block, was captured on video, showing the partially submerged chopper surrounded by locals. The footage has since gone viral across social media platforms. Local YouTuber’s video of an IAF chopper emergency landing in flooded Bihar went viral.(Instagram/mithilagaurav865)

However, it is not just the helicopter landing that has caught the internet’s attention. A local YouTuber, who rushed to the scene to document the event, has now become the centre of social media praise for his on-the-spot reporting. His video, featuring the submerged chopper in the background, has garnered lakhs of views andplenty of reactions online.

In the viral clip, the young YouTuber named Mukesh Joshi can be seen describing the emergency landing while standing knee-deep in floodwaters. His lively reporting style, combined with his inclusion of local villagers who aided the IAF personnel, has captured the admiration of viewers. The youth highlighted how the quick-thinking locals helped manoeuvre the helicopter to a safer spot, allowing the pilots to make a controlled landing amidst challenging conditions.

One of the local men interviewed in the video was quoted saying, “I would always risk my life to save our soldiers.” The heartfelt sentiment struck a chord with online viewers, many of whom praised the community spirit displayed during the incident.

Social media applauds the effort

The video, which has amassed over nine lakh views, has sparked an outpouring of positive comments across social media platforms. Many have lauded the YouTuber for his dedication to bringing real-time updates from the scene.

One user commented, “This is journalism at its finest. Kudos to the young reporter and the brave villagers!” Another added, “It’s refreshing to see a local hero shining in such a tough situation.” A third user wrote, “I’m so impressed by the YouTuber.”

Others chimed in with similar praise. A fourth user remarked, “This is the kind of reporting we need” Meanwhile, a fifth commenter said, “Hats off to the youth for showing us the ground coverage” A sixth user simply stated, “Everything is possible in Bihar.”

Rescue mission a success

According to PTI, the IAF chopper had three personnel onboard, including two pilots. All of them were safely rescued by the time officials arrived. “The helicopter made an emergency landing in a waterlogged area in Aurai block. All the occupants were IAF personnel, and they were pulled out by locals before authorities reached the spot,” stated Rakesh Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police.