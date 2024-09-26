Man does push-ups on moving bike in viral videos, Bihar police responds

Bizarre motorcycle stunts to get views and likes have become common on social media often landing people in trouble or even causing injuries. In one such video from Bihar, a man can be seen riding a bike through a village while standing on top of the motorcycle and doing push ups. Niraj Yadav has shared over 600 videos of motorcycle stunts including one where is seen doing push ups while riding his bike.(Instagram/@niraj_yadav_2512)

The video of the bizarre and dangerous stunt has gone viral on social media with angry users calling for strict action against the man.

Sharing the one minute long clip, an X user said that the man has become a nuisance in the Samastipur area for regularly filming videos like this to share them on social media. "This man has become a threat to people's lives, Samastipur police is trying to save him. He does such stunts on the road every day and uploads videos," the post read, also adding the bike's number to help identify the man.

In the video titled "Namaste India", the man can be seen standing atop a motorcycle as it weaves in and out of a busy street. The man comfortably stands on top and even waves to the passersby as he zooms through the street.

While some people are shocked to see the man standing on a moving bike, others smile and wave back at him.

Push-ups on moving bike

The man, identified as Niraj Yadav, runs an Instagram page where he describes himself as a "motorvlogger" and video creator who has over 210,000 followers.

He has shared over 600 videos of him doing motorcycle stunts including one where is seen doing push ups while riding his bike.

Watch the viral video here:

Posted videos with police

Yadav also holds regular fan meet-ups and has even uploaded videos with police officers.

Responding to the viral video, the X handle of Bihar police tagged the Samastipur police to take appropriate action against the man. "The said vehicle was seized by Hasanpur police station two months ago and legal action is being taken," the police said in a reply to the post.



However, Yadav has not stopped posting videos of his stunts on Instagram and angry users continue to complain about his unstoppable stunts.

"Every day the man is uploading videos on Instagram, if you want I can show you when he uploads his video. You people are shamelessly telling lies after lies," one angry user said, slamming the police.