Bengaluru Police cracks down on reckless scooter stunts, 24 arrested, 18 vehicles seized

When 24 individuals were seen performing dangerous stunts on the road, the Bengaluru Police took note of it and nabbed them all. A video of the incident was shared on social media by the official X handle of the police department. The clip shows the Bengaluru residents doing stunts and the action that the police later took against them. The men were seen doing wheeling on roads, later they were arrested by the Bengaluru Police.

The video opens to show several people wheeling on scooters. For the unversed, wheeling is a type of stunt where a person raises the front part of the scooter and balances it on the other wheel. After a complaint against these people performing such a life-threatening act was made, the Bengaluru Police arrested 24 men. In addition, action was taken against two boys and 18 vehicles were confiscated. (Also Read: Disturbing video shows bikers attacking car, leading to arrests by Bengaluru Police)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on August 17. Since being posted, it has gained more than 82,000 views. The share also has close to 3,000 likes. Numerous people also took to the comments section of the post and shared their reactions. (Also Read: What to do during a road rage incident? Bengaluru Police shares 8 ‘practical tips’)

Here's what people had to say about it:

An individual wrote, "Even after taking such action, these types of incidents are increasing every day. Need to make something different."

Another person added, "Arrest and put this idiot in jail for at least 10 days. Every day to drive a bike against these illiterate idiots is a nightmare in Bangalore."

"Fine them at least 50,000 rupees they'll never touch their bikes again. Unfortunately constitutional law doesn't permit this," commented X user Avinash Bengaluru.

A fourth shared, "Kindly carry out the same on all major highways exiting Bengaluru. Same scene on Bommasandra flyover on Hosur Road."

Someone else posted, "Vehicles with no rear number plates have become a nuisance..A strict drive against these is very much needed."